Jamie O’Hara calls Tottenham summer signing ‘a donkey’ after Man Utd draw – ‘an absolute joke’

Jan Paul van Hecke is struggling to show his best form at Tottenham

Jamie O’Hara has hammered Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Paul van Hecke for his performance against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw with Man Utd away from home in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Bryan Mbeumo put Michael Carrick’s side in the lead after 73 minutes.

Tottenham were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute after Rodrigo Bentancur was shown a straight red card for headbutting Luke Shaw.

However, Roberto De Zerbi’s side scored the equaliser in the second minute of injury time through Dominic Solanke.

Former Tottenham player and talkSPORT pundit O’Hara was following the match, and he strongly criticised Spurs summer signing Van Hecke.

The pundit noted the mistake that the Netherlands international centre-back made for the goal that Man Utd scored, as he gave Mbeumo too much room to turn and score.

O’Hara believes that the £52million 2026 summer signing from Brighton and Hove Albion is not good enough for Tottenham.

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The pundit said on talkSPORT (7pm, October 10, 2026): “Van Hecke, what is he doing?

“Cement in his feet, cement.

“He has got cement in his boots.

“He is guff.

“He is absolute guff.

“Free shot, inside your box, an absolute joke.

“This team is beyond a joke.

“I am sick of it, I am sick of it, I am sick of it, I am sick of it.”

O’Hara added: “Who signed Van Hecke, who?

“He needs sacking, he needs sacking.

“Brighton have had our absolute pants down; they have had our pants down.

“Who signed him?

“Donkey.

“And we let Vuskovic go, and we got a donkey at the back.

“Every time anyone stands him up one v one, he gets a shot off

“He is guff.”

Former Tottenham winger Chris Waddle, too, criticised van Hecke for his role in Mbeumo’s goal.

Waddle said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Tottenham have dominated this game but that was a good finish from Bryan Mbeumo.

“United have played in front of Tottenham a lot.

“He gets it out of his feet and Jan Paul van Hecke doesn’t look comfortable.

“I never saw this coming but Tottenham have been punished.”

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