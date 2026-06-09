£70m star ‘wants a transfer to Tottenham’ DESPITE ‘contact with Liverpool’

Jan Paul van Hecke wants to join Tottenham Hotspur and play under manager Roberto De Zerbi, despite Liverpool trying to convince him to move to Anfield, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals how much Brighton and Hove Albion want for the defender.

On June 8, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Tottenham are determined to sign Van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Tottenham have been in ‘active discussions ‘with Brighton over the Netherlands international.

Tottenham are willing to pay £50million for Van Hecke, who is under contract at Brighton until the summer of 2027.

We understand that Tottenham have agreed on personal terms with Van Hecke, with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi playing a key role.

De Zerbi worked with Van Hecke at Brighton, and the two have already held discussions.

Sources have told us that Tottenham are now Van Hecke’s ‘first choice’, with VI reporting that the defender has decided to snub even Liverpool.

According to the Dutch news outlet, ‘Van Hecke has made up his mind and wants a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur’.

The defender ‘wants to make the move to Tottenham Hotspur soon’.

The report has noted: ‘Over the past few months, many Premier League clubs showed interest in Van Hecke.

‘Brighton’s absolute star player was in contact with Liverpool and was being monitored by Chelsea and Newcastle United.

‘However, Tottenham Hotspur pushed ahead in recent weeks.’

VI has reported that ‘Van Hecke now only wants to go to Tottenham’.

DON’T MISS: Stunning Cody Gakpo swap leverage a possibility as Liverpool chiefs continue push for €150m sensation

Tottenham want £70m for Jan Paul van Hecke – sources

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham’s second bid of £50m for Van Hecke will fail.

We understand that Tottenham are planning to make another offer close to £60m for the 26-year-old and a packaged deal up to that amount could well do the trick, though sources have told us that Brighton value the Netherlands international at nearer the £70million.

However, with only a year left on his deal, Brighton know they can only push the boundaries so far and a compromise agreement to see De Zerbi reunite with the star is expected to soon be agreed.

READ NEXT: Napoli ‘ready’ to sell potential fifth Tottenham signing for £26m with ‘terms agreed’ for two arrivals