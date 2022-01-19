Tottenham have told AC Milan that they will not let defender Japhet Tanganga move to the Serie A side on loan this month, according to a report.

Spurs are facing a crucial first transfer window under manager Antonio Conte as he looks to shape his squad. While some clubs are focusing more on new arrivals, Spurs have to strike a fine balance.

Indeed, Wolves star Adama Traore is a top transfer target and Conte wants the 25-year-old to at play right wing-back.

However, previous reports have outlined how Spurs are looking to sell players to raise funds. Midfielders Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso have both had links with a move away.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), though, Tanganga is also a target for other clubs.

Milan, specifically, are looking to bring in a new centre-back following captain Simon Kjaer’s serious injury. They have subsequently enquired about Tanganga’s availability on loan.

The Serie A side believe that the defender would prove a perfect fit as cover in Stefano Pioli’s side. They are looking for a player under 25 years of age who can offer a new – but temporary – solution for Milan.

Conversely, they do not want a prospective addition to overshadow the other young defensive talents in the team. Milan therefore believe that Tanganga ticks all those boxes.

Hugo Lloris backed to get new contract at Spurs Hugo Lloris has been back by Antonio Conte to get a new contract at Tottenham as manager puts faith in goalkeeper

However, Spurs have flatly rejected the idea of his loan exit and want to keep the defender in Conte’s ranks.

Tanganga made his Tottenham breakthrough in the 2019/20 campaign under then-boss Jose Mourinho.

He made his club debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Colchester in September 2019. In January 2020, Mourinho sprung a surprise by giving him a Premier League debut at home to Liverpool.

Since then, Tanganga has played 41 Spurs games, including 17 this term. But after featuring in each of the first four Premier League games of the campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, he has only played five of the last nine.

Tanganga could be joined at Tottenham by key target

In other news, reports have claimed that Tottenham have joined the hunt for on-loan Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence.

The Englishman has caught the eye on loan from Middlesbrough this season, especially when he helped dump Arsenal out of the FA Cup earlier this month.

The Gunners consequently registered interest in him, followed by Leeds United.

Now, though, Tottenham have supposedly entered the race for Spence.