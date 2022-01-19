AC Milan have contacted Tottenham over a move to sign Japhet Tanganga this month, and the defender’s ‘concerns’ have sparked talk an agreement could be reached some time next week.

The centre-half, 22, has emerged as one of a long list of stars AC Milan are targeting on loan this month. Their desperation to sign a centre-back stems from the season-ending injury suffered by Simon Kjaer.

Milan’s previous success with Fikayo Tomori has led the Italian powerhouse to go shopping in England once more. Aside from Tanganga, Eric Bailly, Malang Sarr and Nathan Ake have also drawn links.

But it is Tanganga and Tottenham who Milan have reportedly made contact with, according to Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth provided an update on the state of play, and suggested Tottenham may indeed be willing to sanction a loan deal – but only after the weekend.

Antonio Conte is relying on Tanganga at present with Eric Dier and Cristian Romero both sidelined through injury. But when the pair return, Tanganga reportedly fears for his minutes on the pitch.

That could set the wheels in motion over a mutually beneficial loan spell in Milan – something today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport suggested would not happen.

Romero, Dier returns key to Tanganga fate

“We told you AC Milan were interested in a loan deal for Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga,” said Sheth on Sky Sports News.

“It’s thought that it is because Tanganga has concerns about his game time when Cristian Romero returns from injury and Eric Dier returns from injury.

“Sky in Italy are now reporting AC Milan have actually contacted Tottenham. But Spurs don’t want to let him go at least until next Monday.

“Now that’s because they want him around for tonight’s game at Leicester. So, it will be interesting to see the team news and what that line-up is. And they also want him around for Sunday’s big game against Chelsea.

“So, if Romero comes back and has no issues then maybe, at the back end of next week, Spurs may consider allowing Tanganga to go.”

Whether Romero or Dier return to Conte’s starting elevens before the January window closes, only time will tell. Conte’s latest fitness update on the pair was positive, though they may not feature this side of the upcoming international break.

If that scenario unfolded, it would take a leap of faith for Spurs to move Tanganga out before their injured pair are fully up to speed.

Spurs’ Serie A coup given huge jolt

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been given more hope of securing a coup signing as a Serie A giant is already seeking a replacement for their target, a report suggests.

Tottenham have reportedly become players in the situation surrounding the future of Juventus’ Paulo Dybala.

He is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. Tottenham are reportedly in a two-man race with Inter Milan for his signature.

Dybala’s club have now furthered suggestions that he will not sign a new deal. They are looking at Mauro Icardi, as per Football Italia. The PSG man, who previously played for Sampdoria and Inter, has been a long-term target of the Old Lady. He could finally be theirs with a loan switch in the January transfer window.

Icardi’s French owners want his permanent exit from the club. And the man himself is also seeking a return to Italy for good. Juve aren’t able to afford that this month, though signing him in the summer appears to be more achievable. And that would fill the gap left by Dybala.

Paratici is reportedly already in contact with his agent over a prospective free-transfer switch. Spurs’ chances of signing the forward, who has seven goals in 16 league appearances this season, have never been higher.

