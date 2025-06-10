Tottenham Hotspur are considering a bold move for Jarrad Branthwaite, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal Everton’s stance on a potential sale of their star defender.

Branthwaite has been on the books of Everton since 2020 and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. The 22-year-old has also earned one England cap and has a bright future ahead of him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are ‘huge fans’ of Branthwaite and are keen on signing him from Premier League rivals Everton in the summer transfer window.

With Thomas Frank on the brink of finalising an agreement to become the new Spurs boss, the north London club are eager to bolster their defensive line – and Branthwaite has emerged as a prime target.

Branthwaite, who was voted Everton’s Young Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign, has been a standout performer, drawing interest from multiple Premier League giants, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old England international centre-back’s composure, aerial dominance, and ability to play out from the back make him an ideal fit for Frank’s tactical vision.

Frank, who is set to become the new Tottenham manager following the departure of Ange Postecoglou, is known for building teams from a solid defensive foundation, as evidenced during his successful tenure at Brentford.

Frank sees Branthwaite as a cornerstone for Tottenham’s ambitions to compete for Champions League football.

Everton stance on Jarrad Branthwaite future – sources

Tottenham may be keen on a summer deal for Branthwaite, but they will not find it easy to convince Everton to sell their prized asset.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Everton will do all they can to keep Branthwaite and have no intention whatsoever of selling the centre-back.

The Merseyside club have set a firm £70million price-tag on the defender, signalling they will not entertain negotiations unless this benchmark is met.

TEAMtalk understands that Branthwaite is keen to test himself at the highest level, with Tottenham’s Champions League prospects and state of the art set up appealing.

However, Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock and their promising outlook under David Moyes’ second stint have also captured his imagination.

Everton are keen to build on their excellent second half of last season and have no intention of losing key players, with Moyes making it clear that he wants Branthwaite for next season.

Sources suggest Branthwaite is content at Goodison Park and will not force a move, especially with Everton holding firm and in contract talks to secure his long-term future.

Tottenham’s pursuit could hinge on their willingness to meet Everton’s £70 million valuation, a figure that would test chairman Daniel Levy’s notoriously prudent approach to transfers.

As Frank looks to stamp his mark on the squad, a statement signing like Branthwaite could signal Spurs’ intent to challenge next season.

Latest Tottenham news: Frank wants Palace star, RB Salzburg raid

Frank has told Tottenham to make a move for a Crystal Palace star if the north London outfit are unable to beat Manchester United to the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Tottenham are considering a move for an RB Salzburg winger.

Meanwhile, a long-serving Tottenham player could leave this summer.

