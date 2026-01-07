Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for one of West Ham United’s best players, according to a report, which has also revealed the chances of him leaving the Hammers for Spurs in 2026.

West Ham and Tottenham are London rivals, and the two clubs are having very different seasons at the moment. While Tottenham are still very much in the race for the Premier League top four despite winning only two of their last six league games, West Ham are third from bottom and are seven points off safety.

The Hammers are an established club, but it is looking increasingly likely that they will get relegated to the Championship, and, according to Fichajes, Tottenham are ready to take advantage of that.

The Spanish news outlet has reported that among the teams ‘closely monitoring’ Jarrod Bowen, Tottenham are ‘the most interested’.

Bowen’s ‘departure would be virtually inevitable’ should West Ham get relegated, according to the report, which has described the 29-year-old English winger as ‘a complete footballer, ready to perform from day one in a project with European aspirations’.

West Ham themselves are aware that they will have to offload Bowen, their ‘great asset’, next summer should they get relegated.

Bowen has been on the books of West Ham since January 2020 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2030.

The versatile attacker has scored 80 goals and given 53 assists in 260 appearances for the Hammers so far in his career.

West Ham will NOT sell Jarrod Bowen in January – sources

Fichajes is not a very reliable source, so any report from it has to be treated with caution.

However, in this case, TEAMtalk can confirm that Tottenham are interested in Bowen.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 21, 2025, that Tottenham have asked about Bowen in each of the last four transfer windows.

We understand that Bowen and his camp are aware of interest from Spurs, who won the Europa League last season.

There is long-term interest in the 29-year-old from Liverpool and Newcastle United, too.

However, sources have told us that West Ham will not sell Bowen in the January transfer window.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has made it clear that Bowen will not leave the club in the middle of the season at ‘any price’.

