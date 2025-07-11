Tottenham Hotspur could be on the brink of securing a remarkable £165m triple transfer raid, as they look to follow up deals for Mohammed Kudus and Morgan Gibbs-White with a move for a classy striker who is ‘extremely keen’ on a switch to north London.

After a relatively slow start to the summer transfer window, Spurs announced the £55m (€63.7m / $74.5m) capture of Kudus from West Ham on Thursday evening, with the explosive Ghana attacker penning a six-year deal.

News then followed of Tottenham agreeing to trigger the £60m (€69.5m /$81m) release clause in the contract of Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Gibbs-White, in a swoop that came a bit out of the blue.

That would be a net spend of £115m for Daniel Levy, who is often accused of not being prepared to spend big money, but that figure is set to rise even more – if fresh reports on Brentford striker Yoane Wissa materialise.

BBC Sport are stating that the Bees frontman could be north London-bound too, as Thomas Frank looks to secure a reunion with the DR Congo international.

The reports states that talks have been held over a deal to sign Wissa, who scored an impressive 19 times in his 35 league appearances last season.

BBC Sport also adds that the player himself is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to link up with his former boss, although Brentford are demanding a fee in the region of £50m (€58m / $67m) to part ways with the 28-year-old.

That figure, if Tottenham paid it, would represent a spend of £155m (€179m / $210m) in what would be an incredible triple swoop for the club, including the transfers of Kudus and Gibbs-White.

Spending £50m on a player who turns 29 in September and has just a year remaining on his contract is not very Levy-like though. To that end, there is every chance that Spurs will try and get that figure down in their efforts to sign Wissa.

It must also be stated that the Bees are desperate not to lose Wissa and Manchester United target Bryan Mbeumo in the same window, so there must be some doubt over a move for the former going through.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Kudus reveals Thomas Frank role in Tottenham move

Kudus, meanwhile, has revealed that part new Spurs boss Frank played in him deciding to make the controversial switch from the Hammers.

“It feels great to be here, I’m very happy and can’t wait to start,” he told Tottenham’s website.

“One of the most important parts of why I came here is the project and how the manager sees it, and to develop under him.

“With the history of where he’s come from, I’ve seen the amount of talent he’s developed to become great players. It’s a big sign of why I wanted to work under him as well.”

The talented attacker played 80 games for West Ham, scoring 19 goals and contributing 13 assists and has the ability to play in multiple forward positions for Frank.

He, along with Gibbs-White, could make his Tottenham debut in the club’s first pre-season friendly at Reading on July 19.

Latest Tottenham news: Real Madrid plot stunning raid / Major competition for Serie A target

🔵 Real Madrid plan GIANT ‘official offer’ for ‘world-class’ Tottenham star after PSG demolition – report

🔵 Biggest Tottenham competition for Serie A signing revealed amid clarity on price tag – Sources

VOTE – Should Spurs keep Son Heung-min this summer?