Tottenham Hotspur have been told that Portuguese giants Benfica will accept nothing less than €80million (£68m / $91m) for a top attacking target who made a major impression at this summer’s World Cup.

Spurs have made early contact with Benfica over a possible summer transfer for highly-rated winger Andreas Schjelderup, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Tottenham are very keen to strengthen that side of their squad and see the talented Norwegian as a player who could add pace, creativity and end product to their attacking play.

The 22-year-old took his fine form from last season into the World Cup with some standout displays for Norway, scoring with a stunning strike against England in the quarter-finals and also providing four assists.

This has sparked interest from several clubs across Europe, yet Benfica are refusing to be rushed into any deal.

Indeed, sources close to the Portuguese club have made it clear they do not feel under any pressure to sell for less than €80million (£68m / $91m) and will drive a hard bargain.

Benfica sources say they believe Schjelderup possesses the quality and potential to become every bit as effective as Anthony Gordon, who recently joined Barcelona for a comparable fee.

They view the young attacker as a long-term asset capable of developing into one of Europe’s top talents, provided he is given the right environment to flourish. Therefore, they are putting a price on him that represents market value for a player of his age and quality.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham target TWO surprise Kroupi alternatives after reaching major decision on £85m signing

Schjelderup pushing for Prem move amid Tottenham talks

We can reveal that talks between Tottenham and Benfica remain at a very early stage, with no formal offer yet submitted – that’s despite the north London club still pursuing a £60m move for Manchester City star Savinho.

Schjelderup himself is understood to be very open to a move to the Premier League after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract extension at the Estadio da Luz.

His current deal runs until 2028, giving Benfica some room to negotiate, but they are in the peak time to sell him as he reaches the last 18 months of his deal.

While Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked with the player in recent days and do hold confirmed interest, Spurs’ proactive approach could give them an advantage if they move quickly.

Benfica are prepared to cash in on their star man this summer but will only do so at a price that reflects his rising value and bright future in the game.

Schjelderup’s versatility across the forward line makes him a highly attractive proposition for De Zerbi, who is keen to add more quality in the forward areas of his side and finally find a replacement for club legend Son Heung-min.

Meanwhile, we can also reveal that interest in Tottenham striker Richarlison has intensified in recent weeks, with multiple clubs expressing a desire to sign the talented Brazilian, and TEAMtalk able to provide the player’s preference over his next destination.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.