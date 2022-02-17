Major Tottenham summer target Jesse Lingard could snub a switch to north London because he would ‘prefer to move abroad’.

The Manchester United attacking midfielder will be out of contract in the summer, leading a number of top clubs to show interest in snapping up his talents on a bargain free transfer.

Newcastle and West Ham were especially keen to land the 29-year-old in January. However, their efforts were knocked back by the Red Devils, with Ralf Rangnick wanting to keep the player as a decent bench option.

Spurs are also known to have ‘made contact’ with Lingard’s representatives about a summer deal.

But according to football.london, the player is indicating that a switch abroad is his first option.

Lingard has been rarely seen in United colours this season, playing just 106 minutes of Premier League football in total.

Gareth Bale signs pre contract agreement with Spurs as Real Madrid exit looms Gareth Bale could return to Tottenham as a free agent when his Real Madrid contract ends this summer

And with a World Cup in Qatar on the horizon later this year, the England star wants to be back playing to force a return to Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Lingard has won 32 caps for the Three Lions. He’s also proved to be a pivotal figure for Gareth Southgate in the past.

Can Liverpool really win the quadruple under Jurgen Klopp this season?

Lingard’s England hopes in the balance

However, even his outstanding loan spell at West Ham last season wasn’t enough to get in the Euro 2020 squad.

That appears to suggest that Lingard needs a higher-profile switch to prove he is still capable of producing at the top level.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a number of new recruits this summer. And at least two of them could arrive on free transfers.

Serie A duo Franck Kessie and Paulo Dybala continue to be linked with moves to north London. However, it appears that the chances of Lingard joining them are now incredibly slim.

READ MORE: Major row threatens as Antonio Conte hits out at Daniel Levy in worrying dig at Tottenham transfers