Barcelona President Joan Laporta has rubbed salt in Tottenham’s wounds by declaring his club’s intention of signing Adama Traore on a permanent basis.

Tottenham were in talks with Wolves over the Spanish winger heading into the final week of the January transfer window. They thought they had struck a deal worth £20million, only for Barcelona to scupper their plans.

The Nou Camp outfit swooped in to finalise a loan agreement with Wolves which will run until the end of the campaign.

Traore was keen to return to the city where he grew up. The pacy star came through Barca’s famed La Masia academy before leaving for Aston Villa in August 2015.

Reports suggest Barca have the opportunity to make his move permanent for £30m in the summer. Laporta has now confirmed that option in two separate statements, ending Tottenham’s last hopes of capturing Traore later this year.

The chief said (via Sport Witness): “Adama is on loan until the end of the season but Barca’s will is to exercise the purchase option.

“And for that I thank him for the effort he has made to come to Barca. The club will always take it into account.”

Joan Laporta explains Adama Traore deal

In a separate interview with Mundo Deportivo, once again relayed by Sport Witness, Laporta declared: “It is a free option, not mandatory, for both parties.

“There are fixed amounts and at the end of the season we will sit down with Adama and his representatives and I want this option to be exercised.”

When returning to the La Liga side, Traore said: “I’m so happy to come back here. It’s been a long time since I’ve been here.

“For me it’s a special moment because it’s been many years. I grew up in this town, I grew up here with my family and friends and I’m very happy [to return].

“I’d just like to give back that happiness on the pitch.”

Ajax man confirms Steven Bergwijn interest

Meanwhile, Ajax’s Director of Football Marc Overmars has confirmed his team’s interest in Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn.

The 24-year-old appeared set to return to his native Netherlands before a two-goal appearance against Leicester on January 19 saved his Spurs career.

The Eredivisie holders remained in the hunt for Bergwijn but were ultimately priced out of a deal by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, as suggested by Overmars.

“It is no secret that we have been busy getting Steven Bergwijn to Ajax, for now and for the future,” he said.

“However, you also have to remain realistic. Every club has had two tough years. We as management found it in this uncertain time to properly deploy the entire financial package.”

Overmars added: “Normally you push on. We have no problems investing in football. Like last year with Sebastien Haller, it was fine.

“You want to complete that as soon as possible, but now the time is uncertain. It is financially all getting crazier. You expect a bit of a realistic look at things, but you can see that it is not getting any less in terms of contracts.”

