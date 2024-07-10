Exclusive: Jobe Bellingham snubs Tottenham transfer with stance on future Man Utd move revealed

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham is one of the Championship’s best young talents and TEAMtalk can confirm he’s just rejected a move to the Premier League to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Jobe’s older brother, Jude, has become one of European football’s biggest superstars at Real Madrid and is one of England’s most important players.

Bellingham, 18, had huge pressure and expectations on his shoulders when he joined Sunderland for around £3m last summer, due to the incredible rise of his brother.

Living up to his sibling’s success will be incredibly difficult for the Black Cats’ attacking midfielder but several Premier League sides believe he has a big future ahead of him.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Tottenham and Crystal Palace are very keen on Bellingham Jr.

However, the Premier League duo have been dealt a blow as the teenager has turned down a move to the top flight in favour of staying with Sunderland.

Jobe Bellingham waiting for ‘bigger’ offers

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Sunderland have have held talks with Bellingham and his agents and have been successful in convincing him that staying with them is the best move for his development.

Regis le Bris’ side have never panicked about losing the England under-19s international, as they always believed he would stay at the Stadium of Light for at least another season.

That isn’t to say that Bellingham’s head can’t be turned by another offer but as things stand, he will be wearing red and white for the foreseeable future.

Sources close to the situation suggest there is a ‘belief’ in the Bellingham camp that ‘bigger’ offers will arrive if his career continues on its current trajectory, with the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on him from a distance.

The Red Devils wanted to sign his older brother Jude and tried everything to bring him to Old Trafford back in 2020, showing him round the clubs’ facilities, introducing him to club legends and even giving him a guided tour of their Carrington training ground by legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Man Utd’s new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring the best British youngsters to the club and we can’t rule out a future move for Bellingham Jr. But, barring a major twist, the youngster isn’t going anywhere this summer.

