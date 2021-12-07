Tottenham defender Joe Rodon has reportedly set his career ‘priority’ amid interest from three Premier League clubs.

Wales international Rodon came through Swansea’s youth setup before gaining promotion to the first team in 2018-19. He went on to make 54 appearances for the Championship outfit to earn an £11million Tottenham transfer in October last year.

The centre-back has put in some solid defensive performances since then but is finding it hard to nail down a starting spot. He faces competition from team-mates Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez and Cristian Romero. Antonio Conte can also utilise Ben Davies and Japhet Tanganga in Rodon’s position.

The Italian manager was recently quizzed about Rodon’s lack of opportunities. He told a press conference: “The first thing that I tried to do – and am doing – is find the right position for every player. And in every position you have a double player, and in the characteristic, I see Joe behind Eric [Dier] in the central position.

“This position is a singular position. If you’re a central defender on the right or the left, you have more options to play. To be behind the central defender, you have only one option.

“Joe has showed me really, really great commitment, a will and desire to learn and improve himself. This is good. A really good example for the other players.

“He’s a solid player that works and knows he wants to improve. And I’m satisfied for the improvement I’m seeing in the training sessions about him.”

Brighton were the first top-flight club to register their interest. Seagulls boss Graham Potter knows the 24-year-old well, having worked with him for a season at Swansea.

However, two English rivals are now in the frame to snap up the Tottenham man. Transfer guru Ekrem Konur claims Newcastle and West Ham are both keen on the defender.

All three teams reckon they can convince Rodon on a switch by offering him regular game time. This will fit into the star’s ‘priority’, which is to play more often so he can remain a starter for Wales.

A six-month loan would make sense for all parties. It would give Rodon a chance to improve his confidence while playing at a high level. Tottenham may also see a better defender return in the summer.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid and Chelsea man Gonzalo Higuain has lavished praise on Julian Alvarez.

The young Argentine is in red hot form, notching 17 goals in 20 league appearances. That has seen him become a striker target for Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham.

During an interview with ESPN, Higuain said of the 21-year-old: "He is the best striker that River Plate has. He has scored 20 goals and half of Europe wants him.

"I saw how he moves, how he uses both feet. [He is] similar to me in terms of his hunger, the desire to make it, the desire to learn.

"I love him in every way, how he plays, his humility… it makes me very happy that he is doing well."

