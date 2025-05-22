Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sign Benjamin Sesko and Xavi Simons as part of a triple deal, according to a report, as TEAMtalk analyses whether Ange Postecoglou and Daniel Levy would be able to pull off such a coup.

The 2024/25 season was looking like a huge disappointment for Tottenham, but winning the Europa League has made it one of their most successful campaigns in history. A 1-0 victory over Premier League rivals Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday has seen Spurs lift their first major trophy in 17 years and their first European silverware in 41 years.

As a result of winning the Europa League, Tottenham, who are 17th in the Premier League table with just one more round of matches left, will play in the Champions League next season.

The north London club have reportedly wasted no time in planning for next season and have already targeted three players to sign in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes , Tottenham are planning to recruit Johnny Cardoso, Sesko and Simons in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed that Spurs have ‘launched an ambitious reinforcement plan’ after qualifying for the Champions League.

Postecoglou’s side want to ‘make a real competitive leap’ and believe that bringing Cardoso, Sesko and Simons would enable them to do just that.

Tottenham have the first refusal on Real Betis and USA international midfielder Cardoso.

Spurs can sign the 23-year-old for €25million (£21m, $28.3m), although it must be noted that the north London club would have to convince the midfielder to move to Tottenham Hotspur.

RB Leipzig duo Sesko and Simons are the other two names on Tottenham’s wishlist, according to Fichajes.

Sesko is one of the best strikers in the world and is valued at €100m (£84.2m, $113m) by Leipzig.

Tottenham are said to be ‘dreaming of signing’ Simons, who will cost €80m (£67.4m, $90.5m).

The Premier League club’s bosses believe that they can ‘convince’ both Leipzig and Simons over a potential deal this summer.

Tottenham face Sesko and Simons competition – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so one has to take their claim of a £172.6million triple deal for Tottenham with a pinch of salt.

While Spurs’ plan for Cardoso has been known for a while, signing Sesko and Simons would not be easy.

Tottenham’s bitter north London rivals Arsenal are keen on signing Sesko from Leipzig this summer, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Independent reported last week that Arsenal have made Sesko one of their two top striker targets this summer.

Liverpool are also believed to be keen on Sesko, with the striker himself ready to move to Anfield.

The Premier League champions are keen on Simons as well, which means further competition for Tottenham.

TEAMTalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 20 that Simons is ready to speak to Liverpool over a summer move.

While Tottenham will be emboldened by the fact that they will play in the Champions League next season, Liverpool are Premier League champions while Arsenal regularly compete for major honours.

Convincing the likes of Sesko and Simons to turn down Arsenal and Liverpool to join them would not be easy for Tottenham.

