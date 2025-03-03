Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso has dropped a hint over his future with the LaLiga outfit, given the deal that is in place for him to potentially join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The north London outfit currently have a £21million (€25m /$26m) clause to buy the USMNT star in the summer, which they acquired while negotiating Giovani Lo Celso’s return to Betis last summer.

Striking that a deal at the time came as somewhat of a surprise for a player who was not particularly heralded, although that’s all changed now given Cardoso‘s outstanding performances at the heart of the Betis midfield this season.

However, Tottenham only have a short window to activate that clause, which is valid between June 30 and July 10 for the 24-year-old talent.

If Cardoso keeps up his current levels it will be hard to ignore what could turn out to be one of the bargains of the summer for a player who is also being courted by other clubs.

Indeed, recent reports suggest Tottenham do plan on activating Cardoso’s clause and bringing him to N17, as they look to improve a midfield that has often underperformed as a whole this term.

The player himself refused to discuss specifics when asked about his future, although he did drop a hint that a move could be on the cards if he carries on his good form.

When asked about potentially joining Spurs in the summer, he told AS: “I don’t think about it; it’s in the hands of my father and my agent.

“I try to enjoy myself and to evolve. Things will happen if my performance in the team is good.”

One in, one out in Tottenham midfield

If Cardoso does arrive in north London though, there is every chance that he will replace Yves Bissouma in Tottenham’s first-team squad.

It’s growing increasingly likely that the Mali international will move on this summer, given that he is out of contract in 2026 and has not fulfilled his potential during his time with Spurs.

Latest reports suggest that Bissouma could be on his way to Crystal Palace, especially given Tottenham’s interest in Eagles duo Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

Given Bissouma’s struggles and Cardoso’s standout displays for Betis this season, the USA star would be considered an upgrade in the defensive midfield position – where he would work in tandem with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Sarr and Archie Gray, who will be hoping to revert to his natural position next term.

Cardoso has scored twice and laid on one assist in 31 games in all competitions this season, but that’s not really his game. Indeed, he is more of a destructive force who is strong at breaking up play and keeping things simple in possession – as is evidenced by his 84.8% passing success rate this season.

