Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign one of the best and most lethal strikers in Europe, with club chairman Daniel Levy now having the chance to redeem himself and strike a blow to Manchester United’s transfer hopes, with a report naming a talented French youngster who could also move to Spurs.

With Tottenham not having a particularly great season, they are looking for reinforcements in the January transfer window. TEAMtalk transfer expert Fraser Fletcher has reported that a new striker is on the agenda, with Levy determined to give head coach Ange Postecoglou the best possible chance of finishing in the Premier League top four this season, which took a further blow on Wednesday evening when they lost to Arsenal in the North London derby.

Levy was personally keen to bring Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it came as a blow for the Tottenham chairman when the forward decided to join Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

TEAMtalk understands that Spurs have other targets, and one of them is Ivory Coast international striker Evann Guessand, who has scored eight goals and given four assists in 17 Ligue 1 matches and has found the back of the net once in the Europa League for Nice so far this season.

GiveMeSport has also now reported Tottenham’s interest in Guessand, adding that the agents of the 23-year-old have offered the striker to Spurs.

The report has claimed that Lille striker Jonathan David has also been offered to Tottenham by his agents. The 25-year-old is one of the most lethal forwards on the planet and is out of contract at the French club at the end of the season.

The Canada international striker has scored 17 goals and given six assists in 29 matches in all competitions for Lille this season.

During the 2023-24 campaign, David scored 26 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances.

David being offered to Tottenham will come as a blow for Man Utd, who have also been linked with the striker.

Head coach Ruben Amorim wants to bring in a new frontman, and there have been reports in the Italian media that Man Utd are seriously considering a bid for David.

Rayan Cherki also offered to Tottenham

According to GiveMesport, Tottenham have also been given the chance to sign Rayan Cherki. Agents of the Lyon youngster have offered him to Spurs.

Cherki is one of the best young players in Ligue 1 who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and given eight assists in 21 matches in all competitions this season. During the 2023-24 campaign, he found the back of the net three times and provided nine assists in 39 appearances.

Spurs, though, are not the only Premier League club who have been linked with Cherki. TEAMtalk reported in November that Liverpool are keen on the Lyon star as well.

Fulham wanted to sign Cherki last summer, but a move did not materialise. And now Spurs have got the chance to secure the services of the Lyon ace.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a new attacking player, and one of the names that have now popped up on their radar is Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo is a very lethal forward who is starring for Brentford in the Premier League, and Spurs are showing interest in signing him from their London rivals.

However, Tottenham are not going to find it easy to get a deal done for Mbeumo. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the 25-year-old.

Moreover, Brentford may not be inclined to sell Mbeumo in the middle of the season.

Tottenham are also eyeing a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the January transfer window.

There is speculation that United could let Garnacho leave, and Spurs have already made a move for the Argentina international winger.

The North London club could make a bid of £60m for Garnacho this month. He has scored eight goals and given five assists in 30 matches in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Archie Gray. Reports in Spanish have claimed that the defending Spanish and European champions are ready to test Tottenham’s resolve to keep the youngster with a £42m bid.

Spurs signed Gray from Leeds United only last summer. He starred at right-back for the West Yorkshire club in the Championship last season despite being a midfielder by trade and has been playing as a centre-back for Spurs lately.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham will not sell Gray in the January transfer window, especially not for £42m, having paid £40m for him in the summer of 2024.

