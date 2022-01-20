Tottenham could reportedly use club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele in a shock potential swap deal for Roma’s Jordan Veretout.

Ndombele has struggled under successive Spurs managers and is expected to be offloaded, either in January or the summer. Indeed, the former Lyon man was booed off after being substituted during the FA Cup win over Morecambe earlier this month.

It was widely reported in the aftermath that Ndombele was then forced to train alone. However, Antonio Conte refused to be drawn on the claims, saying: “He is having a training session and video analysis to keep good form and that is all.”

Ndombele is said to have asked to leave during Conte’s predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo’s, time in charge.

And now Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claims that Tottenham could use Ndombele’s links with Jose Mourinho to bring Roma’s Veretout to north London.

Veretout has developed into an impressive box-to-box midfielder since being part of the Aston Villa side who were relegated in 2015-16.

He joined Roma in 2019 after a successful stint at Fiorentina and the France star could now be Spurs bound.

Paratici, Conte fans of Veretout

Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici is known to be a fan of the player, along with Conte. Veretout has scored 56 goals in 401 career games and would give Spurs a different dimension in their midfield.

As for Ndombele, he arguably played his best football at Spurs during Mourinho’s tenure.

The Frenchman initially fell out with the Portuguese. But he eventually got his head down and impressed Mourinho with his change in attitude.

That led to an impressive spell from Ndombele, who was finally starting to realise his true potential.

However, Mourinho’s sacking saw the playmaker once again return to the sidelines under interim manager Ryan Mason and then Nuno.

It now appears that his woeful display in the FA Cup and subsequent reaction to being hauled off means it’s the end of the line in north London.

AC Milan in contact with Tottenham man

Meanwhile, AC Milan have contacted Tottenham over a move to sign Japhet Tanganga this month. And the defender’s ‘concerns’ have sparked talk an agreement could be reached some time next week.

The centre-half, 22, has emerged as one of a long list of stars AC Milan are targeting on loan. Their desperation to sign a centre-back stems from the season-ending injury suffered by Simon Kjaer.

Milan’s previous success with Fikayo Tomori has led the Italian powerhouse to go shopping in England once more. Aside from Tanganga, Eric Bailly, Malang Sarr and Nathan Ake have also drawn links.

But it is Tanganga and Tottenham who Milan have reportedly made contact with, according to Sky Sports reporter, Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth provided an update on the state of play. He is suggested Tottenham may indeed be willing to sanction a loan deal – but only after the weekend.

Antonio Conte is relying on Tanganga at present with Eric Dier and Cristian Romero both sidelined through injury. But when the pair return, Tanganga reportedly fears for his minutes on the pitch.

That could set the wheels in motion over a mutually beneficial loan spell in Milan – something today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport suggested would not happen.

Romero, Dier returns key to Tanganga fate

“We told you AC Milan were interested in a loan deal for Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga,” said Sheth on Sky Sports News.

“It’s thought that it is because Tanganga has concerns about his game time when Cristian Romero returns. Eric Dier is also expected to be back in action soon.

“Sky in Italy are now reporting AC Milan have actually contacted Tottenham. But Spurs don’t want to let him go at least until next Monday.

“Now that’s because they want him around for tonight’s game at Leicester. So, it will be interesting to see the team news and what that line-up is. And they also want him around for Sunday’s big game against Chelsea.

“So, if Romero comes back and has no issues then maybe, at the back end of next week, Spurs may consider allowing Tanganga to go.”

Whether Romero or Dier return to Conte’s starting elevens before the January window closes, only time will tell. Conte’s latest fitness update on the pair was positive, though they may not feature this side of the upcoming international break.

If that scenario unfolded, it would take a leap of faith for Spurs to move Tanganga out before their injured pair are fully up to speed.

