Tottenham star Son Heung-min has just over 12 months remaining on his contract and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that interest in his signature is heating up.

Ange Postecoglou rightfully views the 31-year-old as one of his most important players and is determined to tie him down to a new deal.

Postecoglou has said many times that he has been very impressed with Son’s professionalism and influence in the dressing room.

The South Korean international scored an impressive 17 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions in 2023/24, as well as contributing 10 assists.

TEAMtalk has been informed that former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is keen to make Son one of his first signings at Fenerbahce amid the uncertainty surrounding him.

We understand that Mourinho has included the forward on his shortlist for the summer. At the moment, there has been no contact between clubs, but he is among the options being ‘evaluated’ by Fenerbahce.

The Portuguese coach knows Son well, having trained him for over a year and a half during his time with Spurs.

During this period, Son was a key part of the squad, contributing significantly with almost 40 goals under Mourinho’s management, and Jose considers him a suitable option for Fenerbahce.

Sources: Al-Ittihad also interested in Son

TEAMtalk sources say that Son is also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. He is viewed as one of Al-Ittihad’s backup solutions to strengthen the team during this summer’s transfer window

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah remains the club’s main target but since negotiations for the Egyptian international have stalled – the Tottenham star is becoming increasingly interesting to them.

Al-Ittihad could make a big contract offer to Son should Spurs fail to tie him down to a new deal in the near future.

As mentioned, though, the North Londoners are determined to keep hold of Son for the foreseeable future and Postecoglou will do all he can to prevent his departure.

It’s no coincidence that talks over a renewal have been ongoing for several weeks and Tottenham are still optimistic about being able to extend the player’s contract.

