Jose Mourinho to open talks to sign Tottenham star he ‘trusts’ in clear indication over Roma future

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to open negotiations over a deal for Roma to sign a Spurs star who earned his ‘trust’ while in north London.

Eric Dier is the player in question, with the experienced centre-back’s current contract due to expire in 2024 amid talk that he is ready to let it run down and leave on a free next summer.

At this stage, there are differing reports over whether Dier could end up penning a new deal in north London. However, that appears highly unlikely, given that he has yet to play a minute under Ange Postecoglou since the Australian arrived as the club’s new boss in the summer.

The England international has at least been on the bench in recent weeks, which is largely due to Tottenham being short on centre-back options after letting Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga leave on loan, while Davinson Sanchez moved to Turkey on a permanent deal.

It was revealed last month that Roma chief Mourinho had identified Dier as a target, with the player’s €5million per year salary well within the reach of the Serie A outfit.

The former Sporting star, who has also been linked with a return to his old club, is known to earned Mourinho’s trust during the Portuguese’ time managing in north London.

And now journalist Daniel Longo has added the latest on Dier’s future in a report from Calciomercato, as relayed by ASRomaLive.it.

Dier identified as major Roma target

He states that Roma are planning to bolster their squad with experienced players and Dier has been identified as one of the targets.

Longo adds the experienced defender, who isn’t expected to renew his deal, ‘enjoys great trust’ from Mourinho.

According to Longo, the ‘negotiation that is about to take place’ for Dier also suggests that Mourinho could stay at Roma and is already planning ahead for next season.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid chief has recently been tipped for the sack, with Roma currently sitting 10th in Serie A after eight games.

As for Tottenham, they are back in action on October 23 when they host London rivals Fulham in the Premier League.

