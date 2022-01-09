Journalist makes surprise Tottenham January window claim as first Conte signing edges closer

A Dutch journalist claims that it’s highly unlikely that Tottenham will offload any of their first-team squad in January as Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte purely work on incomings.

Spurs are expected to bring in signings this month after Conte admitted recently that he had completed his evaluation of his squad. He was also left fuming at their display in the 2-0 Carabao Cup loss at Chelsea in midweek, prompting even more suggestions that new additions will be coming in.

Renewed interest in Wolves winger may finally be about to pay dividends. Indeed, several reports suggest that the attacking powerhouse could arrive in a £20million deal very soon.

However, outgoings have also been a topic of discussion in north London ever since Conte arrived.

One of those tipped to leave is winger Steven Bergwijn. But De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen is convinced no one will leave Spurs this month.

Bergwijn has made only three league starts this season and interest in Traore has not helped his cause.

Ajax are looking to bring the Holland international home as they look to replace David Neres.

However, Dutch reporter Driessen said, via FCUpdate.nl: “I heard that Tottenham Hotspur are not prepared to talk about any player since they still have a lot of games to play and have a very small group of players.

Conte wants former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey

“And they also have Covid cases and injuries. So, they actually want to keep everyone on board.”

That certainly makes sense, given the current climate. But there are likely to be several frustrated players around if Conte does land his top targets. That in turn could lead to bad blood in the squad.

Tottenham join race for Cantwell

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly joined Leeds and Newcastle in the race to sign Norwich star Todd Cantwell in a bargain £15million deal this month.

The Sun claims that the Premier League trio, along with Leicester and Roma, are all keen on striking a deal for the 23-year-old during the January transfer window, with the Canaries happy to do business.

The top-flight strugglers are ready to offload Cantwell for a lowly fee given that his stock has fallen sharply this term.

The talented midfielder would still be considered a shrewd piece of business at that price. Indeed, Cantwell proved in his last stint in the Premier League that he has the quality and an eye for goal.

Indeed, the England Under-21 international has scored six goals in 45 career top-flight appearances.

He was also described as “an exceptional, exceptional player” by former Norwich striker Chris Sutton in the summer of 2020.

Cantwell has made only five starts in the league this season. However, his previous exploits should not be overlooked. There is also a feeling that Antonio Conte could develop him into an outstanding talent.

The Italian has a big reputation for improving players, with a number of the current Spurs team already benefitting.

While Cantwell still needs some work, at that price he would be considered a bit of a coup.

But the window shuts on January 31, leaving suitors not much wiggle room to get a deal done.

