An Italian journalist has rated Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of capturing two big-name players from Serie A.

Tottenham are using the Italian league as a transfer hunting ground following the arrivals of manager Antonio Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici. The pair have plenty of knowledge of Serie A – Conte has won the league title four times, while Paratici spent 11 years at Juventus.

Paratici used his connections with the Old Lady to sign two players in the January transfer window. Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and 21-year-old winger Dejan Kulusevski swapped Turin for north London.

Bentancur cost an initial £15.9million, which could rise to £20.9m, while Kulusevski has joined on an 18-month loan deal worth £8.3m. Tottenham can make the attacker’s switch permanent for £29.2m.

Although they are decent players to bring in, Spurs fans are still waiting to see Paratici pull off a masterstroke of a signing. He was beaten to Luis Diaz by Liverpool and Adama Traore by Barcelona.

With this in mind, the chief is reportedly eyeing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala. They are both out of contract this summer, leading to rumours of huge transfers to Spurs.

Ambitious Tottenham plans rated

Calciomercato journalist Enrico Camelio has now weighed in on Spurs’ chances of landing the pair, but it doesn’t make for pretty reading. He also revealed Conte’s stance on the January arrivals.

“I can guarantee you Conte absolutely wanted Bentancur,” Camelio said (via Sport Witness). “He would have been satisfied with Kessie too, who at this point will no longer go to Tottenham. Dybala to Tottenham – zero per cent.

Antonio Conte will target defenders in summer Tottenham will target new defenders this summer after strengthening other areas in January

“Conte wanted them [Bentancur and Kulusevski], it is not true that Paratici just took them.”

Bentancur and Kulusevski could make their Spurs debuts in Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Brighton. After that, Conte’s side host Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

FA Cup penalty shootouts: Liverpool, Brighton with some of the best records ahead of the fourth round

Conte talks ‘very strange’ transfer window

Ahead of this weekend’s cup match, Conte spoke to reporters about his team’s transfer dealings.

They let several players leave on loan, including Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso. Dele Alli, meanwhile, moved to Everton in a deal which could reach £40m.

“For the players who went out on loan it was right,” the manager said.

“For sure it was very strange to send out on loan four players and one transfer in January, it showed something went wrong in the past.

“Maybe there were some mistakes in the past. You have to buy players to reinforce your team but if you send away players that you bought in the last two or three years it means you did something wrong in the past.

“We need to make sure we don’t repeat mistakes in the future, we have to reduce the mistakes.”

READ MORE: Report reveals huge Conte snub from top Tottenham midfield target before Bentancur arrival