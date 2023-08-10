Tottenham: Journalist reveals first player Postecoglou will sign using Harry Kane money, with Prem ace wanted in second deal

A reporter has named goal machine Gift Orban as the player Tottenham Hotspur hope to replace Harry Kane with, and a midfielder from the Premier League is also in their sights.

The transfer saga surrounding Kane has rumbled on for most of the summer. Initially, he was a target for Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Manchester United, but they soon decided he was too expensive. Instead, it has been Bayern who have pushed hard to land the centre-forward recently.

On Tuesday, Spurs fans were given hope about their club keeping Kane. The Telegraph revealed how the England star had given Bayern a deadline of Saturday to reach an agreement for him. He wants his situation to be resolved before Spurs’ opening Premier League game against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The report added that Kane had actually begun leaning towards staying at Spurs.

However, in a major twist, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now revealed that Bayern have struck a deal with Spurs over Kane’s move to Germany. Bayern have had a bid worth over €100million (£86.3m) accepted by Spurs. Kane must now decide whether to stay in North London or try to end his trophy drought by heading to the Bundesliga.

Of course, Spurs supporters will want to know how Ange Postecoglou will replace the 30-year-old. And this is where Orban comes in.

READ MORE: Tottenham have ‘genuine interest’ in signing brilliant £50m attacking force to offset potential Kane loss

Journalist Ignazio Genuardi has followed The Times’ lead by naming Orban as the man to lead Spurs’ attack next season.

Spurs have already ‘planned to make an offer’ to Belgian side Gent for the Nigerian. Genuardi states that this bid will be worth between €25-30m (£21.5-25.9m).

Tottenham eye Gift Orban as Harry Kane successor

Orban is certainly not one of the better known strikers in Europe. However, this move could end up being a masterstroke from Postecoglou as Orban has a great goalscoring record.

Since joining Gent in January, Orban has gone on to bag 25 goals in the same amount of games. He netted a hat-trick during Gent’s recent 5-0 victory in Europa Conference League qualifying, while he also holds the record for the quickest hat-trick in any UEFA club competition, which he managed in just three minutes and 25 seconds.

All of those achievements are even more impressive considering the fact Orban is only 21 years of age and still has plenty of time to get even better.

It seems Richarlison could have serious competition for a starting spot up front from Orban, should Kane go through with his prospective Bayern switch.

Genuardi has also predicted Spurs to spend some of the Kane money on Crystal Palace playmaker Ebere Eze.

The 25-year-old midfielder enjoyed a brilliant end to last season, registering six goals and one assist in 10 league appearances following Roy Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park.

Eze has forced himself into Gareth Southgate’s thinking for the England national team and he could now earn a big move to Spurs as well.

However, Eze will not be as cheap as Orban. This is because his Palace deal runs for another two years, while the Eagles will also not want to sell to a Prem rival.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Spurs negotiating another defensive raid, this time from Serie A.