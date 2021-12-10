Premier League sides Tottenham and Aston Villa could be beaten to the signing of a striker after the latest update from Goal.

Tottenham can rely on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up front, as well as Brazil international Lucas Moura. Kane is yet to reach his best form but is still on eight goals and two assists in all competitions.

Son, meanwhile, boasts a record of seven goals and three assists in 19 appearances so far. The pair will be hoping to continue their goalscoring exploits when Tottenham travel to Leicester on Thursday.

The north London side’s league clash against Brighton has been postponed after a Covid outbreak.

With Kane’s future still up for debate, and pundits claiming Son would be a good fit at Man Utd, Spurs are hunting for attacking reinforcements.

They have set their sights on a 21-year-old Argentine ripping it up for River Plate. But strong competition will come from English rivals Villa, as well as Spanish outfit Barcelona.

The man in question is Julian Alvarez. Reports suggest his compatriot Emi Martinez could be key in taking the young talent to Villa Park.

Spurs and Arsenal battling for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham and Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Juventus for winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Barca have also held ‘informal talks’ with River Plate over Alvarez’s availability, and it looks like Xavi’s side are ready to take the next step.

Goal, citing reports coming out of Argentina, claim Barca have a ‘formal offer’ on the table. They are willing to pay €20m (£17m) to give Alvarez his big break in Europe.

That is despite their dire financial situation, which sees them in more than £1bn of debt.

The update means Spurs and Villa will have to get their act together. Barca could have a deal agreed by January if the two Prem clubs fail to act.

Pundit predicts major Tottenham exodus

Meanwhile, former Spurs right-back Alan Hutton reckons Antonio Conte will green light a series of departures in January.

He was left fuming following their last-gasp Europa Conference League defeat to NS Mura on November 25.

“I think you can go through them all. It won’t just be two or three,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“I think after that Mura game, it will have been a leveller to say to Antonio Conte where they actually are. The squad maybe isn’t as strong as he first thought.

“There will be a lot of players who could be part of a clearout. Obviously, they are the big ones, the big names: [Tanguy] Ndombele, Dele Alli, even [Davinson] Sanchez and some defenders.

“I still think a lot of these guys also have a lot to prove. Yes, he will have money to spend but I think he’ll have to clear some players out before they move forward.”

READ MORE: New Roma plan after Man Utd decision under threat as Tottenham eye star target