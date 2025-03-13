Jurgen Klopp working on transfer solution for Tottenham flop that Postecoglou has turned his back on

Timo Werner will leave Tottenham this summer and Jurgen Klopp could play a key role in his next move

Tottenham have already decided not to trigger the buy option clause in Timo Werner’s loan from RB Leipzig and Jurgen Klopp could play a key role in securing his next move.

Werner, 29, initially joined Tottenham on loan in January last year, before Spurs opted to sign him on another loan deal last summer, which expires at the end of this season.

However, the German winger has failed to make his mark this term, scoring just one goal in 27 appearances so far. He’s now struggling with injuries and has featured in just one of Tottenham’s last eight Premier League games.

We can confirm that Tottenham decided against triggering the €10m (£8.5m; $10.9m) option to buy clause in Werner’s loan, so he will have to look for a new club this summer.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp has stepped into a new role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, meaning he helps in player recruitment for RB Leipzig, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg, and others.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that several MLS clubs, notably New York Red Bulls, have shown interest in signing Werner, meaning he could move between two Red Bull-owned sides in the coming months.

Timo Werner to leave one Red Bull club for another?

TEAMtalk understands that Werner is interested in a move to MLS as he looks to find the best place to relaunch his career. He is in no rush and wants to take his time before deciding his next move.

Werner does have interest from European clubs, too, where he is convinced he would play a starting role, so that is still an option for him.

He will return to Leipzig once his loan with Tottenham ends, but he doesn’t figure in the Bundesliga club’s plans. They are already working to find a solution elsewhere and hopefully recoup a fee for his sale, given Werner’s contract expires in 2026.

Werner’s future beyond this season is still up in the air, but what’s certain is that his Tottenham experience is set to come to an end.

New York Red Bulls could hand Werner an escape chance from their sister club but as mentioned, they are not the only MLS club keen on him.

Klopp could play a part in both Werner’s departure from RB Leipzig and potential arrival in New York, so it’s a situation to keep an eye on.

It remains to be seen how much of a role he will play in what remains of Tottenham’s season, but Ange Postecoglou has left him out of Spurs’ last two league games, with the likes of Son Heung-min, Wilson Odobert and Mikey Moore ahead of him in the pecking order.

