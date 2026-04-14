‘Shame’ for Tottenham as Italian goalkeeper REJECTS Roberto De Zerbi ‘offer’ to replace Guglielmo Vicario

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has already suffered his first transfer blow, with the Italian media claiming that Michele Di Gregorio has decided that he will not replace Guglielmo Vicario at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 24 that Tottenham are ready to sever ties with Vicario at the end of the season.

Sources told us at the time that the Tottenham hierarchy have already decided that they would sell the Italian goalkeeper this summer.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen, Manchester City’s James Trafford, Robin Roefs of Sunderland and Lens star Robin Risse are among the goalkeepers that Spurs are looking at for next season and beyond.

TuttoSport has now backed our claim about Vicario being on his way out of Tottenham, with the Italian publication also revealing that the north London club are looking at a potential deal for Michele Di Gregorio.

Di Gregorio had a loan spell at Juventus from Monza during the 2024/25 campaign and made the deal permanent last summer.

The 28-year-old Italian goalkeeper, who started his career at Inter Milan, is under contract at Juventus until 2029.

De Zerbi knows all about Di Gregorio from his time in Italy, and while the newly-appointed Tottenham boss would love to bring his compatriot to the Premier League, TuttoSport has claimed that the 28-year-old has no plans whatsoever to swap Juventus for Spurs.

The Turin-based publication has noted: ‘The Premier League can wait. DiGre, in fact, sees only Juventus in his future. This is why he has put offers from across the Channel for the Juventus goalkeeper on hold.

‘Among the clubs monitoring the Juventus number 16 is Tottenham Hotspur. The London club intends to change goalkeepers this summer (Guglielmo Vicario is pushing to return to Serie A and has been flirting with Inter for months) and has a great admirer in new manager Roberto De Zerbi.

‘This appreciation could lead Spurs to take to the field with safety assured to try and bring the goalkeeper to the English league.

‘It’s a shame for Spurs that Michele Di Gregorio currently only has eyes for the Old Lady.’

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A Tottenham first-team regular wants to leave, and there are several clubs that are ‘ready’ to make a move for him once the summer transfer window opens.

And finally, Tottenham have been linked with a Barcelona midfielder, who is available for a low fee.