Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in danger of losing one of their top academy attacking stars as Serie A heavyweight duo Juventus and AC Milan prepare to make their moves for the teenager.

The north London outfit have made their focus in recent times on developing and signing younger talent for the most part, especially since Ange Postecoglou walked through the door just over 18 months ago.

That path has led to some success but also created major issues, given the number of senior players are currently injured as the club’s injury crisis continues.

The likes of Will Lankshear and Mikey Moore, two academy graduates, have burst onto the scene and been thrust into first-team action, while recent additions Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Mathys Tel, Wilson Odobert and Yang-Min Hyeok are all under the age of 20.

Tottenham also announced the deadline day signing of highly-rated Republic of Ireland Mason Melia, although the forward cannot officially sign until January 2026.

However, they are concerned about losing one of their own as the Daily Mail reports that Juventus and Milan are keen on teenage forward Ellis Lehane.

The 18-year-old is highly thought of behind the scenes at Spurs, who consider him a ‘key part of their future plans’, and they are known to have rejected an offer from Lecce in the just concluded winter window.

Lehane has scored six goals in 10 games for Tottenham’s Under-18s side this term and has also featured three times in Premier League 2.

The report states Lehane will be considering his options, given the amount of interest shown in his services by some of Europe’s elite clubs – despite Spurs’ emphasis on pushing younger talent through quicker than before.

Lehane will have seen Lankshear, Moore, Dane Scarlett and Damola Ajayi all score their first senior goals for the club under Postecoglou this season in a clear nod towards the future from Tottenham.

