Serious two-way Serie A scrap ignites for Tottenham star who wants OUT – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is attracting serious interest from Italian clubs, with both Juventus and Napoli keen to bring the Italian international back to Serie A this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the player indicate that Vicario is open to a return to Italy and expects to leave Spurs before the new season begins.

Tottenham are also understood to be open to offers for the 29-year-old, who has been a regular since joining from Empoli in 2023.

Juventus and Napoli have both made contact with the north London outfit to clarify the conditions surrounding a potential deal. The pair are believed to view Vicario as a reliable option for their goalkeeping positions.

For Juventus, Vicario is seen as a strong alternative to their primary target, Aston Villa’s Emi Martínez.

Villa are currently working hard to retain the Argentina international, who impressed during their recent World Cup campaign and remains a key figure at the club. With Martínez’s future looking secure at Villa Park, Juventus have turned their attention towards Vicario as a viable Plan B.

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Napoli join hunt for Vicario

Napoli are also monitoring the situation closely, seeing the former Empoli stopper as a potential long-term solution between the posts.

Vicario’s experience in Italian football and his solid performances in the Premier League have made him an attractive proposition for both clubs.

Vicario has made no secret of his desire to return home, and with Spurs willing to listen to offers, a move back to Italy appears increasingly likely.

For their part, Tottenham will be looking to recoup a significant portion of the fee they paid for him two years ago, though the exact valuation remains unclear at this stage.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Vicario’s future is set to be sorted soon.

With Juventus and Napoli both actively pursuing him, the coming weeks could see significant developments in what promises to be a competitive race for his signature.

Meanwhile, our sources can reveal that Middlesbrough are making significant progress in their pursuit of a top Spurs talent, who cost as much as £10million.

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