Juventus now want THIRD Tottenham star after raving about ‘outstanding’ Pape Sarr

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly hunting a third signing from Tottenham Hotspur in the January window, having already snapped up “thoroughbred” midfielder Pape Sarr and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario over the summer.

Both players arrived in Turin on loan deals with options to buy and, according to a fresh report from Italy, ot appears that Juve are done with adding players from the north London club to their ranks.

Vicario has started all five of Juventus‘ Serie A games this season, keeping three clean sheets, while Sarr has been less involved after joining very late in the summer transfer window.

The latter has only played twice in Serie A but head coach Luciano Spalletti already likes what he sees, commenting after the win over Atalanta prior to the international break: “Sarr is a thoroughbred because he has quality in his running. He had a good game tonight, especially considering it was his first.

“He also responded to me a couple of times, so that is positive. Players with these qualities can sometimes lack a bit of sharpness, but he did many things well. He was always involved with the team and close to the ball. I am happy with his performance.”

Spalletti added: “He impressed after coming on, playing at a high level. The reason he performed so well is due to his exceptional running ease, outstanding stamina and endurance, as well as his very clean and precise ball control and passing.”

And with Sarr already making an immediate impression at Juventus, TuttoJuve now reports that the Italian giants are also keen on landing Lucas Bergvall in the winter window too, but only on one condition.

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Juventus eyeing Bergvall loan swoop

Despite only recently putting pen to paper on a new contract, Bergvall is already being linked with a move away from Tottenham in the new year, after struggling for game time under Roberto De Zerbi.

Bergvall’s new deal came as a major surprise after serious interest from Nottingham Forest over the summer, while there are some suggestions that a release clause has been added to make a sale in 2027 easier for both the player and Spurs.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a strong international break with Sweden, featuring in all four of their matches and playing 90 minutes in three of those games.

Bergvall impressed in all of those starts to send a clear message to Roberto De Zerbi that is ready to play a bigger role in pulling Tottenham clear of the relegation zone after a disastrous start to the new season.

However, TuttoJuve reports that Juve are ready to strike in January, if Bergvall’s current strugglesfir game time continue in north London.

Indeed, it’s claimed that intermediaries have already sounded out Bergvall’s situation to the Old Lady, who is the market for another midfielder and also have former Spurs star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on their radar.

There is one issue for the Italian side, however, with Bergvall’s potential move to Turin dependent on whether Tottenham are open to a loan deal – which would suit Juventus too.

Indeed, there is currently no desire to sell the Swede, despite the reports on an exit clause, with De Zerbi remaining a fan of Bergvall’s quality, despite his lack of playing time.

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Much will now depend on whether the talented midfielder can force his way past the likes of big-money signings Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes and prove to De Zerbi that he should be starting more regularly.

If that does not happen, there is every chance that Bergvall could push for a loan exit in January, with Juventus on standby should that happen.