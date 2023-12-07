Tottenham are reportedly planning to submit a big offer to Juventus in January as they finally look to fill the void left by Harry Kane’s disappointing summer exit.

Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bring in a new No.9 and a centre-back in January after being hit hard by injuries and suspensions during his first six months as Spurs boss.

And, despite reports that Brentford’s Ivan Toney remains the club’s top striker target, a fresh report has revealed that the north London side are ready to turn to an old target instead.

Tottenham have been chasing Juve forward Dusan Vlahovic for some time. Indeed, the Serbia international was tipped to sign when it was thought that Kane would be on his way to Manchester City.

Spurs’ record scorer finally parted company with the club when he moved to the Bundesliga over the summer. However, Postecoglou did not land a direct replacement for the England skipper and opted to move Son Heung-min centrally after Richarlison’s early season struggles.

And while that move has paid off, with the South Korean scoring nine Premier League goals so far, Postecoglou still feels he needs more from the position – especially when you consider how many chances Tottenham have missed when dominating games this season.

That is where the clinical Vlahovic comes in, with the player also linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in the past.

A bidding war is expected to take place for the 23-year-old, with Juventus reportedly bracing themselves for some big offers at the turn of the year.

Vlahovic has been deemed as the ‘ideal’ signing by Postecoglou, given his likeness to Kane although he prefers to play off the shoulder of the last defender, which suits Postecoglou’s style more.

Tottenham to offer Vlahovic attractive package

TVPlay reports that Spurs are preparing to submit a bid in the region of £68.5million, which Juventus would be willing to accept in exchange for the Serbian forward.

The reports also adds the north London club will tempt Vlahovic with a salary of around £12.8m per season, which works out at nearly £250,000 each week.

That would make him the club’s highest earner by a comfortable distance after Kane’s exit. However, it remains to be seen whether that would be enough to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina last January but has not quite managed to hit the heights he reached at his former club.

So far, he has scored 28 goals in 75 appearances for the Old Lady, with five of those coming in his 12 matches so far this season.

However, there is a feeling in Italy that Juve are not playing to his strengths, which Fiorentina certainly did during his prolific time in Tuscany.

Signing Vlahovic would certainly give Tottenham a lethal goal threat through the middle and also allow Son to operate from the left again, with Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski battling for the right-wing berth.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has already hinted that the club will try and get some business done in January, and hopefully early in the window too.

The Australian said: “The January window, like for every club, is an important one.

“My view on the January one is that if you can get your business done early in the window it certainly is more helpful because you leave it until the end of January and sometimes what you train to gain you’ve missed that opportunity by waiting a whole month. That’s sometimes out of your control.”

Tottenham are back in action on Thursday night when they welcome London rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

