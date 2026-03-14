A Tottenham man not yet seen under Igor Tudor could leave the club

Juventus are reportedly the team who ‘stands out’ among those chasing a Tottenham man who is yet to play a minute during the reign of interim boss Igor Tudor.

Spurs have not had a good season and the summer that follows could be worse. There won’t be any European football next season unless the north London club turn around a 5-2 deficit to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 and go on to win the tournament.

That should be the least of their worries, with Championship football looming if they don’t turn things around in the Premier League. Tottenham are one point above the drop zone and face Liverpool next.

Should they get relegated, their squad will surely be decimated, with defenders Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero surely among the first out the door, and there are more good players likely to depart.

TuttoJuve suggests Destiny Udogie has become one of the most followed players in Europe, and among the clubs interested in him, Juventus ‘stands out.’

Indeed, it’s believed the Italian is seen as a perfect fit for the Serie A giants, and a fee of around €20million (£17.3m) could be lodged.

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Udogie not seen yet under Tudor

Udogie is one of a few Tottenham players who has had injury issues this season. The left-back has not played since February 7, and has therefore not featured under Tudor.

The interim boss has revealed that Udogie will be back to take on Nottingham Forest, which follows the Liverpool game and the second leg of the Champions League tie with Atletico.

That is the end of what is reported to essentially be a probation period for Tudor, and could mean Udogie never actually features under the boss, or potentially not very much.

The potential change of manager means it’s not easy to tell whether or not Udogie will be wanted next season or not.

He has been unable to showcase his skills of late due to injury, and while Djed Spence has at times been a useful asset, neither he, nor any of the Spurs team, have been the first name on the teamsheet this season – one imagines it’s more of a spin wheel at this point.

As such, whether Tottenham would be open to an offer for Udogie, it is too early to say.

Tottenham round-up: Tudor replacement chosen

Pressure has been on Tudor from the start, and a number of insiders have suggested his future is up in the air, with Tottenham considering a change.

Roberto De Zerbi is reported to be the “dream” candidate for the job, as per Fabrizio Romano.

TEAMtalk is aware that Robbie Keane features high on Tottenham’s list, and if they don’t get him now, he could soon be unavailable to them.

Indeed, sources state Crystal Palace and Celtic are both targeting the former Spurs attacker.