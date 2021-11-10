Juventus told to ‘watch out’ as Tottenham plot move for in-form star Conte and Paratici agree on

Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici could bolster Tottenham’s central midfield with an enforcer they both appreciate, according to a report in Italy.

The Spurs pair will no doubt be working hard on identifying transfer targets ahead of January. Paratici tried to play down the importance of the January window recently. But Daniel Levy will have funds set aside, promised to Conte to fund team strengthening in the next window.

Asked if the pair had spoken about new players earlier this month, Paratici said: “Not at all. Because we trust a lot in our players. We are focused to be better, like a club, like a team.

“We haven’t spoken about players, we have to be focused on our team and then we will see. I think the team is competitive, we trust in the players, we have very good players so we don’t speak about (new) players now, it is not the right time. It is not the right time.”

That has not stopped a raft of players being linked to Spurs. And USA international and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is a player understood to be on the club’s radar.

Paratici signed the 23-year-old in Turin from Schalke in 2020 and now has the player in his sights again

Conte also “appreciates him a lot” and believes McKennie can be “the new (Arturo) Vidal,” according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian outlet claims “watch out for Paratici and Conte” as Juve bid to cling on to their improving enforcer.

“McKennie plays because at the moment he is in better shape than everyone,” said Juve boss Max Allegri recently. “He has grown a lot and has become more orderly.”

Uplift in McKennie form

The USMNT star impressed in his debut season in Italy with six goals and three assists in 46 appearances. His form though fell away at the start of this term and Allegri hooked him at half-time against Empoli in August and benched him a couple of times after.

By the player’s own admission his form has seen a dramatic upturn.

“For me it was not a good start to the season,” McKennie told The Athletic. “The first two months were terrible, especially since I was coming from a good year. There were a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure.”

His improvement means a January exit is now not so obvious. While the £17m fee, as per Calciomercato, may well be on the rise.

No doubt that Allegri’s opinion on McKennie has changed. Gazzetta though state “anything can happen” and if the desire of the Italian duo in the capital is strong then a decent offer might well be enough to land the Texan.

