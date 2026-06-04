Two Tottenham stars targeted by Juventus in SWAP proposal as De Zerbi eyes 154-goal striker

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly keen on landing two Tottenham Hotspur stars in return for long-term Spurs target Jonathan David this summer, in a deal that could end up suiting all parties.

Fixing Tottenham’s under-performing frontline is expected to be one of Roberto De Zerbi’s main priorities this summer, with at least two new wingers and potentially two new strikers expected in north London over the coming months.

One of those wingers, Manchester City star Savinho, has already agreed to a £50million Tottenham switch, as per our insider Fraser Fletcher, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jean-Matteo Bahoya is also on the club’s radar, along with Fulham free agent Harry Wilson.

On the striker front, Spurs are expected to part ways with the inconsistent Richarlison, who finished the season as the club’s top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions.

Dominic Solanke’s future could also be in doubt as he continues to spend more time on the treatment table than the pitch, despite having zero injury issues during his time at previous club Bournemouth.

Highly-rated young forward Will Lankshear is expected to be promoted to the first-team squad this summer, having made a huge impression in the Championship with Oxford United this season. However, adding more goals to the forward ranks is a must for a Tottenham side who notched just 48 times in 38 Premier League outings this term.

And one player the club have had their eyes on for a number of years is Canada international David.

While the 26-year-old struggled to make a mark in Turin this season, scoring just six goals and adding four assists in 35 Serie A games, he does have an impressive overall record in front of goal.

Indeed, in 362 career appearances, David has chalked up 154 goals, with 109 of those strikes coming during his impressive stint in France with Lille.

Despite not being the biggest, standing at 5ft 10in, his movement and elite penalty-box poaching would be a major asset to a Tottenham side who have been found wanting in front of goal since Harry Kane’s departure two years ago.

And, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Serie A side are willing to part ways with David and have eyes on two north London stars in a proposed swap deal.

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Juventus keen on Vicario, Udogie in David swap proposal

Indeed, the Bianconeri are ready to offer David to Spurs, as long as they get goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and left-back Destiny Udogie in return.

Juve are currently desperate to bring in a new stopper and are ready to jump on Vicario’s desire to return to his homeland after a poor season in England, although Inter Milan may still have something to say about that, as per our sources.

The Italy international will be made available for transfer after Antonin Kinsky was preferred at the end of the season, even after Vicario had returned from hernia surgery, with Tottenham expected to sign another experienced stopper to compete with the young Czech star.

As for Udogie, Juve are keen on signing the Italy left-back as a potential replacement for Andrea Cambiaso, who continues to be heavily linked with the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal.

Udogie’s stint at Tottenham has been blighted by injury issues, with the talented 23-year-old only ever able to chalk up a handful of successive appearances before finding himself back on the sidelines.

To that end, it makes sense for the club to try and cash in on a player who probably needs a change of scenery to rebuild his career.

However, David, who is also a target for Newcastle United this summer, is now valued at considerably less than the combined fees Tottenham could get for Vicario and Udogie.

To that end, Spurs could work on moving Vicario to Juve as part of a deal for David and still keep Udogie on board, if that is what De Zerbi wants going forward.

Either way, Tottenham are set for a busy summer under the Italian as they look to revamp a squad that has finished 17th in back-to-back Premier League campaigns.