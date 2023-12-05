Kalvin Phillips front and centre as Tottenham line up three-pronged January transfer window raid

Tottenham could yet join the race for Kalvin Phillips as they set themselves up for three key signings in January to help them maintain momentum in Ange Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

Spurs enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign across the first ten games of the season but they are being tested after their squad was decimated by injury and suspension.

Indeed, they dropped from top of the table to fifth over the course of their last four games.

Most Premier League clubs are stepping into the January window with caution and the loan market is going to be key for most sides in order to make short-term fixes.

Yet Tottenham believe they would be missing a trick not to strengthen this winter and sources have told TEAMtalk it would be a surprise if they do not bring in three players.

Midfield was not initially going to be one of those positions but Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury has led to a feeling around the club that new depth in that area must be added – particularly as Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are set to be at the Africa Cup of Nations in the New Year.

And while Newcastle United are currently favourites to sign Phillips, Spurs are also expected to touch base over the potential of a January switch.

It is important to remember that the north London side will use data in future windows and that will also open the door for new names to emerge but at this stage it is believed Phillips would prefer to remain in the Premier League and that could mean Spurs have a better chance of hijacking any Newcastle move than Juventus might.

If Spurs do sign three players it could make them one of the most active of all the league’s top clubs – with Newcastle the only other one with the potential to be so active in the January market.

Centre-backs and attackers also on list

There is willing to back Postecoglou to make sure Spurs continue to push for a Champions League position and a centre-half was always going to be on the agenda for Spurs – and that need is more urgent than ever.

The recent absence of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven left Spurs in a hole that has become even more difficult to handle as Eric Dier fights fitness issues and Postecoglou weighs up when he can use youngsters Alfie Dorrington or Ashley Phillips.

Spurs have been looking at home and abroad for targets in the position, as TEAMtalk have covered extensively in recent months, and it is seen as a priority that someone new arrives.

Ben Godfrey is available for transfer from Everton and is one of the names within the Premier League possible, at a time when Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth could prove tricky.

Interestingly, Newcastle are likely to provide the toughest competition if Godfrey is the name they decide to prioritise.

Tottenham also want an attacker, with Jota primed to link up with his old Celtic boss as he struggles to settle in Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad.

Samuel Iling-Junior continues to be considered too, as Juve are open to selling him for somewhere in the region of £12-15million.

