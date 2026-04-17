Tottenham Hotspur have agreed deals in principle with Liverpool’s Andy Roberson and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, and could reportedly seal a third free transfer by bringing in a Leeds United star.

Spurs are in a very perilous position in the Premier League table, sitting in the relegation zone and two points away from safety, with Roberto de Zerbi brought in to drag them out of trouble.

But the club are still planning for the summer transfer window, and we understand the free signings of Robertson and Senesi, who are both out of contract at the season’s end, hinge upon whether they stay in the top flight. If they do not, the transfers could collapse.

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham are looking to sign another Premier League player who’s contract expires in the summer – Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

We have consistently reported how Spurs will look to bring in a new shot stopper this summer, with the future of Guglielmo Vicario increasingly in doubt.

The report claims that Tottenham are ‘tracking’ Darlow as they look to sign ‘at least one new goalkeeper’. He will be available on a free if he doesn’t sign a contract extension with Leeds.

The 35-year-old Welsh international begun the season on the bench for Leeds. But after summer signing Lucas Perri failed to find consistent form, Darlow has been Daniel Farke’s main man between the sticks. Darlow has started Leeds’ last 11 Premier League games, and has played a key role in their improved form, which has seen them move away from the relegation places.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Two contrasting Tottenham goalkeeper targets

While Darlow represents an interesting option for Tottenham on a free, De Zerbi could look to be more ambitious with a new goalkeeper signing – especially if his team avoids relegation.

We understand that Spurs are interested in Manchester City star James Trafford, who is open to leaving the Etihad this summer after falling behind Gianluigi Donnarumma in the pecking order.

Spurs do face competition for the 23-year-old, with Aston Villa understood to be in the best position to sign the England international at present.

Convincing Trafford to join could prove impossible for Tottenham if they do drop to the Championship – whether that would be the case for Darlow is unclear.

But it is interesting that Spurs are targeting two ‘homegrown’ goalkeepers, as it suggests they want to bring in a shot stopper that can help them fill their quota.

But with Darlow 13 years older than Trafford, it goes without saying that their profiles are completely different.

Darlow would be a reliable, solid and experienced option, while the addition of Trafford would be more of a long-term fix, given his top-class potential.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.