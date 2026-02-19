Tottenham are ready to enter the market for a new striker in the summer, and a 20-year-old dubbed a ‘revolutionary talent’ has been placed at the top of their shortlist, per reports.

Spurs have endured a woeful campaign and currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone, with interim manager Igor Tudor tasked with turning things around following the sacking of Thomas Frank.

However, those behind the scenes are still planning for the summer transfer window, and a new striker is set to be a top priority.

Randal Kolo Muani is highly unlikely to stay at the club once his loan from Paris Saint-Germain ends, while Richarlison’s future is also in doubt.

Tottenham are therefore expected to bring in a new forward this summer, and according to Sports Boom, ‘revolutionary’ Japanese international Keisuke Goto is firmly on their radar.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Anderlecht with Belgian first-tier side Sint-Truiden, where he has notched 12 goals and four assists in 25 games so far.

The 6ft2in ‘towering forward’ is also being watched by Newcastle, Chelsea and Brighton, per the report, but is at the ‘top of Tottenham’s summer shortlist’ as they look to bring in a ‘versatile striker with a high work rate’.

With Goto’s contract with Anderlecht running until 2028, they are expected to demand up to €20million (£17.5m / £23.5m) for his signature – a bargain for a striker in today’s market, if he proves to be successful.

There is also interest in Goto from Germany, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart said to be ‘monitoring the situation.’

Anderlecht insist they have received no offers for the striker yet, but interestingly, the report adds that his agents have ‘held preliminary talks in London.’

In other, more positive, news, Tottenham have secured the signing of highly-rated England youth international George Jobling after his shock release from Chelsea’s academy this week.

Right-back Jobling, 16, has been playing with Chelsea’s Under-16 and Under-17 sides this season and was with the club for four years. However, he was surprisingly told he would not be offered scholars’ terms and, after a trial, has now been snapped up by Spurs.

