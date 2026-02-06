Tottenham Hotspur explored a move for Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, TEAMtalk understands, but the north London club believe that they will not be able to secure his services.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham looked into a deal for Yildiz, but last season’s Europa League winners have accepted that their ambitious attempt to land the 20-year-old Turkey international attacker is over.

Spurs contemplated a move for the Juventus star in the January transfer window as his contract talks in Italy dragged on.

We reported during the winter window that Juventus sources were adamant a move would not open up as their plans to keep Yildiz on board were still alive.

While their initial plans to sign him to a new deal by the end of 2025 did not come to life, the Serie A club pushed it back so that they could completely focus on the new deal once the January window closed.

We are now reaching a point where Juventus are closing in on a contract for Yildiz – who had also been tracked by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea – with an extension expected to 2031.

Yildiz’s preference has always been to remain at Juventus, and it is a significant moment for the Serie A outfit, who will also aim to make a splash in the summer of 2026.

Current Premier League stars – Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) and Randal Kolo Muani (on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from Paris Saint-Germain) are both on the radar of Juventus.

Yildiz is a versatile attacking player who can operate as a left-winger, second striker, centre-forward and attacking midfield.

The youngster has scored nine goals and given eight assists in 31 appearances for Juventus so far this season.

Yildiz is so highly rated that he has been tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Former Manchester United and Italy international forward Giuseppe Rossi told TuttoMercatoWeb on October 1: “A super Yildiz.

“The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future: he’s 20, but he plays like a 30-year-old with a 100 Champions League appearances.

“I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the good of the team, not just for the applause.

“Juventus is Yildiz plus 10 others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.”

