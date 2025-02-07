New Tottenham signing Kevin Danso sent out a classy response to the club’s fans after a demoralising night on Merseyside which saw him concede four goals on his debut and miss out on a place in the Carabao Cup final.

The 26-year-old Austria international was snapped up by Spurs from Lens last weekend, with Ange Postecoglou’s side beating Premier League rivals Wolves to the loan transfer that also includes a £21million obligation to buy in the summer.

The addition of Danso was much-needed as Cristian Romero and Micky ven de Ven continue to sit on the sidelines, while Radu Dragusin suffered an ACL injury in the recent Europa League win over Elfsborg.

It was somewhat surprising to see him given a starting nod for the game at Anfield, given how well Ben Davies and Archie Gray played together in the 2-0 win at Brentford last weekend.

Unfortunately for Tottenham and the under-pressure Postecoglou that decision backfired as the north London crashed to a 4-0 defeat in one of the worst performances of the season, with Danso not making a particularly strong impression on his debut.

Indeed, outspoken former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara let rip at the result and gave his initial thoughts on both Danso and fellow new boy Mathys Tel.

Speaking to talkSPORT after the game, O’Hara said: “Shocking night for Spurs at Anfield, they didn’t have a shot on target, all hope is lost, it doesn’t look like we’ll win a trophy this season unless he pulls out some sort of miracle.

“Terrible game, terrible game. The players haven’t been up to standard, and in terms of transfers, you know, he got Mathys Tel over the line and Danso tonight wasn’t convincing with what he might be.”

However, taking to social media platform X on Friday morning, Danso commented: “Yesterday marked my debut for @SpursOfficial in the @Carabao_Cup , and though we fell short against a strong side, I couldn’t be prouder to have worn this shirt for the first time.

“The loss stings, but I truly believe in this team and our journey ahead. I want to thank everyone at the club, and every single fan for the support! Onwards and upwards. COYS.”

Postecoglou gives his verdict on Danso display

The Austrian now has a couple of days to work on his partnership with Davies prior to Sunday’s FA Cup trip to Aston Villa, with both Van de Ven and Romero not yet ready to return.

Danso actually looked quite comfortable prior to Yves Bissouma’s mistake that led to the first Liverpool goal and Postecoglou admitted afterwards that he was pleased with how both new boys did in trying circumstances.

Tel was forced to come just before half-time after Richarlison went down with a calf injury and is in line to start his first gamee for the club at Villa Park.

Speaking about the pair, Postecoglou said: “Yeah they did OK. Kevin was really positive, as was Maty. It’s hard, you know, throwing guys in after their first trainings sessions, it’s not ideal.

“That’s part of our dilemma at the moment of trying to get some fluency and consistency but also knowing we have to keep tinkering with the starting line up to account for everything going on. But I thought they acquitted themselves well.”

Latest Tottenham news: First dibs on Kane return / Sane move lined up

Tottenham reportedly have ‘priority’ to land Harry Kane if he looks to leave Bayern Munich as a result of a clause included when he left the north London club in 2023.

A bomb was dropped on February 5 that Bayern Munich striker Kane can return to England for a heavily-discounted sum soon. In both January 2025 and 2026, he’d have been able to activate a clause to leave in the summer which follows.

For the coming summer, with the clause not activated, Kane will not be on the move, but if in a year’s time, if he decided it’s time to go back home, he’ll cost just £54million (€64.6m/$67m).

That’s likely to pique the interest of a number of clubs, but Kane’s former side Tottenham, for whom he bagged 280 goals in 435 games, are at the head of the queue. Indeed a Telegraph report has revealed how when selling the striker to Bayern in 2023, Spurs included a clause which gives them priority over the re-signing of the superstar.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are planning to bring Leroy Sane back to the Premier League, with a report claiming that Spurs are already in talks as chairman Daniel Levy plans a smart deal with Bayern Munich’s stance on keeping the winger also being revealed.

