Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero has been heavily linked with an exit this summer and TEAMtalk can confirm that a European giant is leading the race for his signature, as he eyes a new challenge.

Spurs have endured a poor season and pressure is mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou, but work ahead of a big transfer window continues behind the scenes.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are in the process of building a list of transfer targets, but they are also keen to offload players who are coming to the end of their time at the club.

One of those is centre-back Romero and sources close to the situation have revealed an update to TEAMtalk regarding his future.

There have been reports of interest in the Argentina international in Spain and sources have confirmed that Atletico Madrid are very keen on signing him this summer.

Atletico have made contact with the 26-year-old’s agents and are exploring the conditions of a deal that could see him make the switch to the Metropolitano this summer.

Sources have also confirmed that Romero would be open to joining Atletico. He is ready for a fresh experience and the opportunity to play at a club who are consistently in the Champions League. Atletico match those ambitions and the prospect of playing under Simeone is also something that’s said to be enticing. Romero remains a key player for Tottenham and starts almost every game when fit, but has his eyes set on a move away from London.

READ MORE: Fabio Paratici return to Tottenham imminent as banned transfer guru eyes TWO key targets

Atletico Madrid plotting Cristian Romero move – sources

Atletico’s rivals Real Madrid have also been linked with Romero and as previously reported, he is on their shortlist as they aim to bring in a new centre-back this summer.

However, Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen is Real’s no. 1 target for the position and TEAMtalk understands that they will pursue him ahead of other targets.

This gives Atletico the opportunity to swoop in for Romero’s signature, hence why they have moved quickly to begin discussions with the player’s camp.

Tottenham, for their part, are hoping to reduce the average age of their squad this summer. They are targeting younger players who can come in and have a positive impact on the first team.

Spurs have seen great success with the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall and are keen to see more talented youngsters join the squad, who can be key players in the long term.

Romero, meanwhile, was described as ‘the best centre-back in the world’ by the Argentinian press after his national team’s 4-1 victory over Brazil this week.

Atletico are understood to agree with that description and they have been tracking him for several months.

Simeone’s side have Romero at the top of their shortlist for the summer and they are quietly confident they can sign him at the end of the season.

The defender has made 115 appearances for Spurs since joining in 2022 and is now coming into the final 18 months of his contract.

Sources state that suitors will be able to strike a deal for a transfer fee in the region of £60m this summer.

Latest Tottenham news: Bentancur update, Conte wants Spurs star

👉 Tottenham to open formal talks with key player imminently as TWO Euro giants consider moves

👉 Antonio Conte tells Napoli to sign Tottenham’s ‘best player’ this season

👉 Sources: Tottenham demands revealed as Aston Villa plot shock move for underperforming midfielder

Tottenham quiz: Before or after?