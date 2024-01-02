Key Tottenham man poised to extend contract until 2030 after meteoric rise under Postecoglou

Tottenham look set to reward one of Ange Postecoglou’s key men with a bumper new contract imminently after an excellent first half of the season.

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table but are only a point off fourth-placed Arsenal and six behind leaders Liverpool, despite countless injury and suspension issues in Postecoglou’s first season in charge.

The north London side won eight of their first 10 games before only triumphing four times in their next 10 as the Australian dealt with the loss of the likes of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and James Maddison – to name but a few.

One of the constants under Postecoglou, though has been emerging midfielder Pape Sarr.

The Senegal star started the campaign alongside Yves Bissouma in Tottenham‘s engine room, producing some barnstorming displays in that opening 10-match unbeaten run that saw the north London club sit top of the league.

Bissouma’s disciplinary issues have also seen Sarr have to chop and change his midfield partners, but his performance levels have stayed largely the same.

Indeed, the 21-year-old notched just his second goal for the club in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth, although he was then forced out of the game with a hamstring injury.

That injury has cast doubt over his availability for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, although Sarr is confident he will be fit to feature.

Senegal begin their campaign against Gambia on January 15 in the Ivory Coast and hopes to be over the worst of his injury by then.

Sarr to seal well-deserved new deal

But even if he ends up missing the tournament, Sarr will at least have a new contract to enjoy in north London.

A fresh report on January 2 revealed that the player is on the brink of penning a new long-term deal until 2030.

The fact that he has been trusted to start 16 of the club’s 20 Premier League outings tells you everything about what Postecoglou thinks of the player, who was signed from Metz in 2021.

Tottenham are back in action on Friday evening when they host Premier League rivals Burnley in the FA Cup third round.

Quite what team Postecoglou is able to put out remains to be seen, especially after striker Alejo Veliz left the Cherries clash on crutches after picking up a late injury.

The likes of Fraser Forster, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and youngsters Alfie Dorrington and Jamie Donley could all get a run out against the Clarets as Postecoglou will not want to risk any further injuries.

READ MORE: Tottenham gunning for second agreement after ‘collapsed’ transfer hands Chelsea top signing