Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that three key starters are all fit to face Aston Villa in the Saturday lunch-time kick-off, although one pundit still thinks it won’t be enough to secure a much-needed win.

Spurs head into the game off the back of another demoralising loss at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, although there were some signs of improvement from a much-changed De Zerbi side at Anfield.

There is, of course, the small matter of actually scoring a goal in the Premier League still to overcome, with Tottenham failing to do so for the opening four games of a season for the first time in their 144-year history.

Indeed, the only time they’ve ever failed to score in five or more league games at any stage of a campaign was a six-game run between December 1985 and February 1986.

De Zerbi is at least boosted by the returns of record signing Sandro Tonali and Spain World Cup winner Pedro Porro for the clash with Villa, with the former missing the midweek loss on Merseyside, while Porro has missed the last two games with a minor muscular issue.

Speaking about the duo, alongside hopes that James Maddison could be fit enough to start the game against Unai Emery’s side, De Zerbi told reporters: “They are all available to play. We have to understand the situation in terms of their physical condition, but all of them are ready to feature.

“James Maddison’s personality, his characteristics, qualities, experience and passing qualities are different to our other players, maybe besides Mohammed Kudus, however he isn’t used to playing in the same position. Mateus Fernandes can play as a number 10, but he needs to be more decisive in his shooting and final passes.”

Meanwhile, De Zerbi also revealed that the upcoming period during the international break should pave the way for Dejan Kulusevski to edge closer to a long-awaited return.

The Swedish playmaker has not featured at all since May 2025, but has been back in training this week after overcoming a small issue with dealt him a setback.

De Zerbi added: “We have to manage him in the best way possible alongside our medical staff. It is great news for us obviously because he is a great player and a good guy. He deserves to play again and the international break will be important for him.

“He will be like another new signing for us when he is back to his usual physical condition. He doesn’t need my encouragement to keep working because he is strong-minded and a great character. He is an example for everyone.”

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Sutton predicts more woe for Tottenham and De Zerbi

Meanwhile, former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton is predicting another damaging defeat for Spurs when Villa head to north London.

Emery’s men have won three of their last four visits to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Sutton admits that De Zerbi’s excuses about needing more time to turn things around are starting to wear a little thin.

In predicting a 2-1 victory for the visitors on BBC Sport, Sutton said: “Tottenham boss Roberto de Zerbi has this reputation of being a great coach, and we saw what a good job he did at Brighton.

“But we have not seen any improvement from Spurs yet, despite the big money they have spent, and he is surely going to come under pressure soon if their poor results continue.

“They are not the only ones to revamp their squad but if you listen to De Zerbi, after about five years they might come good.

“He keeps saying they need time, but he has had long enough for their results to be much better already. Other clubs, like Hull and Ipswich, have brought plenty of players in and are doing well enough – so why aren’t Spurs?

“I think De Zerbi has to come under scrutiny, but it is different with Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

“They are also without a league win, but they look more likely to score goals, as they showed against Coventry in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“I am expecting Villa to improve the same way they did after not winning any of their first five games last season, and I can see them edging this.

“Do I give Spurs their first league goal of the season? Yes, but only one. They are due a deflection, or Villa will score an own goal.

“Something will go for them, but not the result.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for a prolific free-agent striker to fix their goalscoring issues, although Roberto De Zerbi would not get an immediate benefit if a deal does get signed off.