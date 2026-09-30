Tottenham tracking brilliant Hull City star as ENIC hatch plan to oust struggling starter – Exclusive

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis after his impressive start to life in the Premier League, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tzolakis has quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched young goalkeepers in Europe following his move to East Yorkshire, with his performances attracting interest from several Premier League and European clubs.

The Greek international joined newly promoted Hull from Olympiakos in the summer in a then club-record deal worth £20million plus add-ons, but we understand his form has already caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The 23-year-old has kept three clean sheets in the Premier League since his arrival and continued his impressive run of form on the international stage, keeping another shutout for Greece against Germany.

Tottenham are one of the clubs to have watched Tzolakis more than once, with Spurs now keeping him on their radar as they assess their long-term goalkeeping options ahead of next summer.

Tottenham handed Antonin Kinsky a new contract in the summer, but the Czech goalkeeper has endured a difficult start to the campaign.

Sources indicate that there are figures within the Tottenham hierarchy who remain unconvinced that Kinsky is currently at the level expected at the club, leading Spurs to look at potential alternatives ahead of 2027.

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Tottenham add Tzolakis to goalkeeper shortlist

Tzolakis is one of the names being considered by Tottenham, but we understand he is not the only goalkeeper Spurs hugely admire.

Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is another player held in high regard by Tottenham and is understood to be firmly on their radar as they consider their options ahead of next summer.

The Dutch international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s leading young goalkeepers, and his profile is understood to appeal strongly to those at Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Hull have no intention of making it easy for any club to prise Tzolakis away in the future.

The Tigers are delighted with the goalkeeper and internally believe his capture was one of the best deals completed anywhere in Europe during the summer transfer window.

Hull view Tzolakis as one of the key players who can help them achieve their primary objective of staying in the Premier League, with his performances so far only strengthening that belief.

The club are therefore extremely happy with their investment and see Tzolakis as a major part of their plans, despite the growing interest in his services.

Liverpool also monitoring Hull City star

We can reveal that Liverpool have also been impressed by Tzolakis and are monitoring his development, although there is currently no indication of a move being imminent. The long-term future of Alisson remains a question that the Anfield giants need to answer.

Interest in Tzolakis also extends beyond the Premier League, with European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid both understood to have admired Tzolakis dating back to his time at Olympiakos.

Both clubs continue to track his progress following his move to Hull, with his performances in England only strengthening his reputation.

Tzolakis only arrived at Hull this summer, but his rapid adaptation to the Premier League has already put him firmly on the radar of some of Europe’s leading clubs.

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