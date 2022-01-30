Tottenham are close to sanctioning a Bryan Gil exit to Valencia, and a second departure is back on amid Dejan Kuluesveki’s impending arrival.

Spurs have left it late, but they now appear on course to pull off a double Juventus raid. Fabio Paratici has guided Tottenham towards a ‘total agreement’ to sign Kulusevski, while Rodrigo Bentancur has rejected Aston Villa in favour of moving to north London. Details of those two moves can be found at the foot of this article.

But perhaps as a consequence of their late spending, Spurs could sanction two exits of their own.

Firstly, Spanish winger Bryan Gil is nearing a loan switch to Valencia.

The 20-year-old has featured sparingly since arriving from Sevilla in the summer. Nonetheless, the Spurs hierarchy reportedly do not regret his £21.6m move, and hold the belief he will play a part in Tottenham’s long-term plans.

But in the meantime, a spell away on loan could be to both parties’ benefit. As such, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported Valencia are ‘closing in’ on an agreement that would see Gil sign for the remainder of the season.

The Italian added the final paperworks are all that is left to be resolved. Once taken care of, Gil will return to Spain ‘as soon as possible’. It’s not expected there will be an option or obligation to buy included.

Second winger exit reignited

If completed, Gil’s exit could soon be followed by that of Steven Bergwijn’s.

The Dutch winger was heavily linked with a return to the Netherlands earlier this month. Ajax were chasing the former PSV winger, but their reported £15m bid fell short of Spurs’ valuation.

The trail then went cold, and Bergwijn’s late heroics against Leicester prompted speculation he could yet have a role to play under Antonio Conte.

However, according to Romano, Bergwijn remains on Ajax’s radar and a move could yet materialise.

He added the potential transfer is ‘not off’. On the contrary, negotiations over a €25m (£20.8m) deal are ‘still open’.

Bergwijn cost Tottenham £26.7m in 2020, meaning a deal at the mooted price would net them roughly a £6m loss. But with Kulusevski on the way from Juventus, Tottenham may be prepared to cut bait at a loss.

Tottenham verging on double Juventus raid

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Juventus to sign Dejan Kulusevski, and the finer details of the Swede’s contract terms have come to light.

Spurs wasted little time in lining up a late double raid on Juventus after their Luis Diaz pursuit fell short. Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were targeted, and a deal for Bentancur now appears there for the making.

Yet it is Kulusevski that could arrive in north London first, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano. The Italian tweeted the Swedish winger, 21, will ‘fly to London today’. That’s comes after Spurs reached a ‘total agreement’ with the Turin club.

On the agenda is an initial 18-month loan move that could be turned permanent in 2023. Romano stated the total cost of the deal – if made permanent – would be around €40m.

That was backed up by Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio. Via the Sun, the respected journalist noted Spurs will pay a £4.1m loan fee before potentially forking out £29m when the season concludes.

Both Romano and Di Marzio confirmed the option to buy isn’t mandatory, though it could become an obligation if certain goals are achieved while Kulusevski is on loan. Romano wrote an unspecified appearance target, along with Champions League qualification would make the option an obligation. Di Marzio concurred with that assessment.

If signed, Kulusevski could quickly be followed through the door by Rodrigo Bentancur.

