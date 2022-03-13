Tottenham ‘closing in’ on signing of versatile defender from Premier League rivals

Tottenham are reportedly close to completing the signing of young defender Kwaku Oduroh from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The 19-year-old normally operates at right-back, but also has the ability to play as a holding midfielder and has progressed through City’s age groups all the way from Under-9s level.

Oduroh captained the club’s Under-18 side to the Premier League title last season and has already featured for the Under-23s 12 times this term.

It was confirmed by Lilywhite Rose last week that Oduroh was having a trial at Tottenham. And that was evidenced when he featured for the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw with Leeds Under-23s last Monday.

And now GhanaSoccerNet’s latest update claims that the club have been impressed by Oduroh and will seal the player’s signing.

The young defender currently has a year left on his City deal. To that end, the move is expected to happen in the summer.

It’s not reported, however, whether any compensation will be involved or what sort of a fee City could demand.

Romero hammered for Maguire taunting

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been roundly criticised for taunting Harry Maguire after the defender’s own goal in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils triumphed in a see-saw game thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant hat-trick but they were made to work hard for the win in a game that saw Spurs hit back to draw level twice.

But it was Romero’s reaction to Maguire’s own goal that caused outrage among some. The Argentine was seen laughing in the England international’s face as he sat slumped on the floor after his outstretched leg diverted the ball beyond David de Gea to draw Spurs level at 2-2.

But his actions didn’t sit well with pundits Roy Keane and Michael Dawson in the Sky Sports studio.

“Not good, no,” Keane responded when asked about the incident. “Not good, getting all up for that.

“You remember. When you’re a player, you take note of that, don’t worry.”

Former Spurs favourite Dawson added: “It comes back to haunt you.

“Certainly as a defender, you make mistakes, things like that don’t go right. It could be you next week.”

