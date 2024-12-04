A struggling La Liga side is reportedly willing to take a Tottenham outcast off of Ange Postecoglou’s hands by offering him a January transfer exit.

Tottenham have been struggling with injuries and a busy fixture list this season, forcing head coach Postecoglou to play some of his more youthful players on multiple occasions.

Despite admitting he had several “schoolboys” on the bench for Spurs’ 2-2 Europa League draw with Roma last week, one player is finding minutes hard to come by.

Sergio Reguilon signed for Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020 for a fee worth up to £32m (€38.6m, $40.6m) and despite making a bright start at the north London outfit, the 27-year-old has not played a single game for them since 2022.

Now, Super Deporte claims Getafe are willing to ‘negotiate hard’ with Spurs to sign the out-of-favour left-back in early 2025. The report adds it’s been made clear to Reguilon that if he wants regular football, he needs to go elsewhere.

The Spaniard could head out on loan in January, run down his contract – which expires next summer – or make a permanent exit next month. A contract termination is reportedly also a possibility as Postecoglou has made it clear he is not a key member of his squad.

Postecoglou hints at Reguilon exit

This season, Destiny Udogie has been the club’s first-choice left-back, while midfielder Archie Gray has also filled in there on occasion.

And despite being without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in defence, Reguilon is still not getting a look-in.

He was an unused substitute in Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday and the Australian hinted Reguilon will be in the squad for Thursday’s trip to Bournemouth, too. But that may be the best he can hope for at present.

On Wednesday, Postecoglou told reporters: “He [Reguilon] is ready. He is training every day so [he is] part of the squad and we’re down in numbers, but there is also a reason why Reggy is in the last year of his contract with us.

“We’ll see how that all transpires but [there is] nothing wrong with his attitude. He is training every day and we literally have schoolboys on the bench, so we’re low down on numbers and he’ll probably be involved again tomorrow (Thursday).”

Son to Man Utd?

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly urged the club to make a surprise move for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min.

The 32-year-old forward is out of contract next summer, although Spurs do have an option to extend his deal by another 12 months, and the South Korean is allegedly seen as a ‘viable option’ for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are said to be upping their interest in Tottenham centre-back Romero – despite the Argentine not being at his best this season.

However, he is reportedly eager to play Champions League football and Los Blancos would be able to deliver that for him, barring a disastrous season.

Finally, Chelsea have joined Spurs and many other teams in registering an interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.