La Liga outfit make Tottenham star their ‘top option’ ahead of January with Postecoglou willing to sell

Real Betis are set to step up their interest in a Tottenham star ahead of the January transfer window with Ange Postecoglou willing to sell.

Tottenham enjoyed a productive summer transfer window where they were able to bring in nine new first-team players.

Postecoglou also did his best to offload some of the deadwood at the club as they cashed in on the likes of Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez.

Clearing the decks will also be on the agenda ahead of the January window as several high-earners are clearly not in Postecoglou’s plans for the future.

One of those players is Hugo Lloris, who the club tried to sell in the summer. The French goalkeeper had been linked with moves to France, Italy, Turkey and Saudi Arabia but none of these moves materialised in the end.

Lloris has since been stripped of the captaincy at the club and he is yet to feature under Postecoglou as Guglielmo Vicario is now the established number one.

According to reports from Spain, Real Betis have made Lloris a ‘top option’ ahead of the January window as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

As the Frenchman’s contract comes to an end in 2024, Real Betis will be free to negotiate with the goalkeeper and they could land a cost-effective deal.

Real Betis also linked with former Man Utd man

Along with targeting Lloris, Real Betis have also been linked with a move for David De Gea. The former Man Utd man is still a free agent and is currently weighing up his options.

While the 32-year-old has been the subject of interest from Spain, news recently broke that he is considering retirement.

It’s currently being reported that the 32-year-old could decide to retire if he doesn’t receive an offer to become the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club.

Lloris seems to have a similar thought process to De Gea right now as the 36-year-old is looking for assurances over his game time at his next club.

Indeed, Lloris himself has snubbed a move to Lazio this summer as he wasn’t guaranteed to be their number-one goalkeeper.

Real Betis seem desperate for a new goalkeeper as they are currently experiencing an injury crisis in this position. Claudio Bravo is yet to feature this season and second-choice Rui Silva is currently out injured.

While Lloris is no longer at the peak of his powers, he would be expected to claim a starting spot at Real Betis. The Spanish club currently sit 10th in La Liga, having conceded 10 goals in their first five matches.

