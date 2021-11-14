Tottenham labelled ‘most difficult’ challenge of Antonio Conte’s career

Former player Emanuele Giaccherini reckons Tottenham will be the hardest challenge of Antonio Conte’s career to date.

Tottenham turned to the 52-year-old after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo on November 1. They had previously targeted Conte in the summer but were pushed back due to an apparent lack of ambition.

Chairman Daniel Levy got his man this time around. He will be hoping Conte can take Spurs back into the top four and win them their first piece of silverware since the 2008 League Cup.

Conte has reportedly been promised a large transfer budget to turn the squad on its head. Dusan Vlahovic, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie are all options from Serie A.

Club Brugge starlet Charles de Ketelaere is also on the manager’s wish list. The attacker is on nine goal contributions from 19 appearances so far this campaign.

Giaccherini played under Conte for both Juventus and the Italy national team. During an interview with Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), he said: “He doesn’t leave anything to chance, I’m happy for him because Tottenham is a great club, but it’s a challenge because there are three or four superior teams.

“It’s a very exciting challenge, he does it for his own growth, but surely Spurs have promised him something regarding the January market.

“He’s got Europe; he’ll do everything to go as far as possible. Then next year, starting from scratch, he will be able to narrow the gap with the first ones.

“Also, with a new market to be set up from the beginning, but at the moment, I see it as a very difficult challenge, maybe the most difficult of his career.”

On Conte’s potential targets, Giaccherini said: “He knows many players in Italy that he values.

“Some from Inter, who he played for last year, but also Vlahovic and [Andrea] Belotti. They could be targets to focus on.”

Tottenham man back on rivals’ radar

Meanwhile, ESPN state that Harry Kane could be the subject of another Man City bid in January.

The reigning Premier League champions saw their £100m offer pushed back this summer. Kane then had to admit defeat in his pursuit of a big-money move.

But City are still looking for Sergio Aguero’s successor and believe Kane is the man for the job. This could be Conte’s first major challenge since moving to north London.

Kane has struggled this season but did manage a hat-trick in England’s 5-0 thrashing of Albania.

