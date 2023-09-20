LaLiga boss reacts to Tottenham transfer talk as £55m January midfielder deal gains momentum

The president of LaLiga outfit Real Betis has reacted to talk of the club potentially bringing Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso back to Spain in the new year.

The Argentine, who is currently on the sidelines through injury, looked to be on his way out of Spurs at the start of the summer until new boss Ange Postecoglou handed him a chance in pre-season.

And Lo Celso did his hopes of a stay in north London no harm at all by impressing in Postecoglou’s progressive style of football.

Although the attacking midfielder has spent the last 18 months out on loan, it was thought that Lo Celso would get his chance to contribute to Tottenham‘s first team under the Australian.

But after being left out of the first two games, he then suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines ever since. Lo Celso has then been forced to watch on as summer James Maddison has shone in his usual No.10 role.

And with Rodrigo Bentancur also closing in on a return to action over the next six weeks ago, the rumour mill has started up again over Lo Celso’s long-term future.

The 27-year-old scored 16 goals and added six assists for Betis in the 2018/2019 season, which prompted Spurs to splash out an eventual £55million after an initial loan spell in north London.

There has since been plenty of speculation that Lo Celso could return to Andalusia, despite Postecoglou revealing how highly he rates the player.

“Yeah, I like Gio,” Postecoglou told The Standard. “He fits the way we play. I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

Betis chief plays down Lo Celso links

Unfortunately for Lo Celso, he’s had to watch on as Tottenham have won four of their opening five Premier League games, while he was forced off at half-time of the Carabao Cup loss to Fulham.

And now Spanish publication AS has reported that Betis could offer the World Cup-winning Argentine the chance to kick-start his career back at the club where he played the best football of his career.

Rumours of a return to the club are, however, news to a baffled Betis president Angel Haro.

“I’m not aware that there have been additional movements,” Haro told Estadio Deportivo when quizzed about those Lo Celso links. “I think (these claims) are more rumours than news.”

From Lo Celso’s point of view, it appears that he needs to get back in the shop window as soon as possible if he wants to secure an exit in January.

Sunday’s north London derby trip to Arsenal is likely to come too soon for the Argentine though.

READ MORE: Pundit pleads for Tottenham to sign ‘incredible’ striker who would thrive with Maddison ammunition