LaLiga outfit refusing to quit in chase for all-action Tottenham star Postecoglou still plans to use

Spanish outfit Real Betis are reportedly refusing to quit in their chase to sign Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso despite Ange Postecoglou being clear over the player’s future.

The Argentina international returned to the club in the summer after a loan spell at Villarreal last season and it was widely expected that he would move on again.

However, Lo Celso made a big impression on new Spurs boss Postecoglou during pre-season, scoring goals and fully embracing the Australian’s high-intensity style of play in north London.

That did not stop rumours of another potential loan move, though, with Betis leading the way in trying to bring the player back to the Estadio Benito Villamarin after his stint there before his switch to Tottenham in 2019.

Clubs in Turkey were also showing an interest in Lo Celso after their window closed two weeks after the Premier League’s, but Postecoglou dug his heels in over any potential exit.

The attacking midfielder is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, although he was not used in the opening two games of the season when he was fit- which appeared to indicate his availability for transfer.

Betis still clinging onto Lo Celso hope

And, now, AS reports that Betis are still clinging onto that hope and are ready to try and re-sign Lo Celso again in the January window.

The report adds that despite Betis adding former Real Madrid playmaker Isco over the summer, there is a feeling at the club that they have still not replaced former midfielder Sergio Canales who is now playing in Mexico.

AS states that Betis will now wait until January to rectify that situation, with ‘all eyes’ still on the Tottenham man – especially if he does not force his way onto the Tottenham bench at the very least.

High-flying Spurs, who beat Sheffield United in dramatic fashion with two stoppage-time goals on Saturday, are back in action this Sunday when they face Arsenal in the first north London derby of the season at The Emirates.

