Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray does not plan on leaving for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, even if the north London outfit get relegated, according to a source, which has also revealed the club’s owners ENIC’s plan to sign a Wolves forward.

Spurs are facing a potential mass exodus should they go down from the Premier League at the end of the season. Tottenham are just a point above the relegation zone and have all of their last five Premier League games.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 3, 2026, that Gray is among the Tottenham players whose future is uncertain.

Sources have told us that Real Madrid have long ‘admired’ Gray, who cost Tottenham £40million (€46.2m, $53.8m) when they signed him from Leeds in 2024 and is able to play as a right-back and centre-back despite being a midfielder by trade.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has also reported interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Gray.

However, it seems that Gray himself is not itching to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, even if the north London club go down to the Championship.

According to Sports Boom, the 19-year-old has ‘reassured’ Tottenham that ‘he will not look to orchestrate a move elsewhere’ even if last season’s Europa League winners get relegated.

Gray, who starred for Leeds in the Championship, is ready to ‘lead the fightback’ for Tottenham, if indeed they end up in the second tier of English football.

Tottenham harbour Mateus Mane hopes

While Tottenham will be over the moon to learn Gray’s stance, the Premier League club are already planning ahead to the summer transfer window and have identified Wolves forward Mateus Mane as their ‘next big signing’, according to Sports Boom.

The report has claimed that Tottenham are ‘plotting a swoop’ for Mane, but for them to stand a chance of signing the Wolves forward, they need to stay in the Premier League.

Like Tottenham, Wolves are also in grave danger of getting relegated.

Tottenham reportedly believe that Mane would prefer to move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to switching to Manchester United or Liverpool because he would get ‘regular first team football’.

However, it is not going to be easy for Spurs to pull off the £50m (€57m, $67.4m) deal for Mane.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on Mane.

There is interest in the 18-year-old English forward from Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund, too.

Even if Tottenham survive the dreaded drop to the Championship, one needs to ask why Mane would join a club that was involved in a relegation battle for two seasons in a row.

