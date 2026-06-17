Tottenham in club-to-club ‘contact’ as superstar ‘keen on the move’

Tottenham Hotspur are in contact with West Ham United over Crysencio Summerville, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano reveals that Sandro Tonali wants to move to Spurs from Newcastle United and work under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

West Ham will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

The Hammers are in danger of being forced to sell some of their best players, and that includes Summerville.

Tottenham contact West Ham for Crysencio Summerville

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham want to sign Summerville in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that ‘Tottenham have contacted West Ham’ over a potential move for the Netherlands international winger.

We understand that Spurs rate the former Leeds United star highly and value his versatility.

West Ham want £50million for Summerville, who is playing for the Netherlands at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sandro Tonali wants to join Tottenham

While Tottenham will be rocked by Manchester City’s ‘serious’ interest in Sandro Tonali, Fabrizio Romano’s revelation that the Newcastle United midfielder wants to move to Spurs will be of huge relief to the north London club.

According to the transfer guru, Tonali’s connection with Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi bodes well for Spurs in their quest to sign the Italy international midfielder, who was described as “a superstar player” by Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson on talkSPORT on February 4, 2026.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Sandro Tonali WANTS to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

Tottenham open talks for Said El Mala

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham are in talks to sign Said El Mala from Cologne.

Sources have told us that Tottenham have ‘made contact’ with the representatives of the forward.

Tottenham have been regularly following the 19-year-old German during the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Tottenham are not the only club that are keen on El Mala.

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, too, are in talks for the teenager, with Brentford also interested in him.

READ NEXT: Newcastle make decision on selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham as Magpies play hardball on asking price