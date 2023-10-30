Tottenham lauded for ‘bargain’ signing of Postecoglou ‘diamond’ who could reach world-class level

Tottenham Hotspur have received huge praise for the signing and subsequent usage of Destiny Udogie, with the 20-year-old primed to be an elite left-back.

After spells at Italian clubs Hellas Verona and Udinese, Tottenham opted to spend an initial £15million to sign Udogie in August 2022. However, the player did not immediately get a chance to feature in the Premier League as he was loaned back to Udinese for the rest of the campaign.

That loan allowed Udogie to continue his exciting development, as he registered three goals and four assists in 33 Serie A games while operating as a left wing-back.

New manager Ange Postecoglou opted to take a look at Udogie over the summer, and he was left impressed. The two-cap Italy international has resultantly featured heavily in Spurs’ first nine league matches of the season, though he missed the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday through injury.

Postecoglou will be hoping Udogie is not out for long, as he has been a key player for Spurs so far this term. Not only is the full-back solid at defending, but he is also dangerous when getting forward to help Spurs out in attack.

Given the fact the full-back learned his trade in Serie A, it comes as little surprise to see the Italian press hail Udogie amid his fine form.

According to Calciomercato, Udogie was ‘born’ to play in the Premier League thanks to his physical attributes as well as his speed of thought.

When Spurs originally signed him, there were some suggestions that the North London side had actually paid too much for such a young player. However, the transfer now looks like a ‘bargain’.

Destiny Udogie now a ‘diamond’ for Tottenham

Udinese gave Udogie a high price tag as they knew they had a ‘diamond in the rough’ on their hands, though he is now looking more like an actual diamond as Postecoglou has polished his game off.

Of course, there are still plenty of things the youngster needs to learn. But he will improve rapidly as long as his regular game time continues, and it seems those in Italy think he could become world class. Calciomercato add that Udogie will ‘get to the top’ of European football if his upward trajectory continues.

The report states that Italian giants Juventus and Inter both looked into the possibility of capturing Udogie while he was shining at Udinese. However, Spurs beat them both to a deal, and Postecoglou is now benefitting hugely from that transfer success.

